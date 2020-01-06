Real Madrid Transfer News: Bayern Munich make initial contact for Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is attracting interest from FC Bayern Munich as the Bavarians have reportedly enquired about the defenders' availability in the summer, according to Marca. The Moroccan, who has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund since the start of last season, is set to return to Madrid on June 30, 2020.

Hakimi has enjoyed a stellar spell with Dortmund and has played on both the left and right flanks effortlessly. The 21-year-old has registered 2 goals and 6 assists in 17 Bundesliga games and a haul of 4 goals in 6 UEFA Champions League appearances this season.

Dani Carvajal is the current occupant of the right-back spot in Real's most preferred XI, with his compatriot Alvaro Odriozola proving to be a patient but inconsistent (and expensive) deputy. Considering the latter's evident fragilities on the pitch and his failure to convince the Santiago Bernabeu faithful, it wouldn't be surprising to see Los Blancos part ways with him and attempt to recoup the €30m they paid for the former Real Sociedad man.

With uncertainty over Odriozola's future, it is yet to be seen whether Real choose to promote Hakimi over the Spaniard in the pecking order upon his return from Germany, or potentially even allow him to take over the mantle from Carvajal.

Given Bayern Munich's struggles to find a long-term solution to their right-back berth. With Joshua Kimmich slowly transitioning into midfield, their interest is valid and the 21-year-old would be a stellar addition to the German champions' squad. Having played in the German top flight for a good couple of seasons, the Moroccan also knows the league well and could potentially adapt seamlessly to his new surroundings should he move to the Allianz Arena.

With 2 years remaining on Hakimi's contract, it will be interesting to see where the eccentric full-back will end up.