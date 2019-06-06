Real Madrid Transfer News: Chelsea give green light for £130million bumper transfer of superstar

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

What's the story?

Real Madrid and Chelsea are reported to have finally agreed on a transfer fee for 28-year-old Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard. The deal is said to be worth £130 million and Hazard is set to be Madrid's third signing in what has been a busy summer for manager Zinedine Zidane.

In case you didn't know...

The French manager has already signed Brazilian star Eder Militao from FC Porto and Serbian striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hazard has had another fantastic season at Chelsea, inspiring the Blues to the Europa League trophy win with a superb brace in the final. Having scored 16 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League, he was selected as the Premier League's Fans Player of the season as well as the Premier League Playmaker of the season.

Hazard will be departing from Chelsea after seven spectacular years at Stamford Bridge, during which the Belgian won the Premier League twice, lifted one FA Cup and two Europa League titles.

Real Madrid are in the midst of a rebuilding process, having had a disappointing 2018-19 season. They had finished third in La Liga, a whopping 19 points behind champions and arch-rivals Barcelona. Los Blancos were also eliminated from the Champions League by a youthful and energetic Ajax Amsterdam in the Round of 16.

The heart of the matter

As reported by the Telegraph's Matt Law, the breakthrough was arrived this morning, with Real Maddrid agreeing to fork out £130 million for Chelsea's talismanic midfielder. The official announcement is expected to follow in the next few days as the two clubs preparing the contracts to be signed.

What's next?

Real Madrid will head to the USA next for the International Champions Cup, a pre-season friendly tournament. They will take on German champions Bayern Munich in their tournament opener, slated to take place in July.

Hazard is part of the Belgium national team that will take on Kazakhstan and Scotland, as part of the UEFA 2020 Euro Qualification campaign.