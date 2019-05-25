Real Madrid Transfer News: Chelsea set a staggering price-tag on Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer

What's the story?

It is a known fact that Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer. However, according to reports from Sky Sports News, Chelsea have put a huge price-tag on the Belgian forward. The valuation is said to be £130 million which is well below what is being offered by Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while now. The move did not materialize last summer and having suffered from the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid have finally decided that they need to sign a big name and reliable player.

Hazard has been identified as the ideal target and this transfer saga could take a turn due to Chelsea's asking price.

The heart of the matter

The 28-year-old is entering into the final 12 months of his contract at Chelsea and hence, Real Madrid believed that their valuation of £88 million would be sufficient to break the resolve of the London-based club.

However, as per the latest reports, Eden Hazard will only be sold at £130 million by Chelsea in this transfer window.

Chelsea will face Arsenal in the final of the Europa League and major discussions regarding this deal is set to happen after the final.

Real Madrid's offer is almost £40m short of Chelsea's valuation and it needs to be seen how this transfer pans out over the course of this summer.

What's next?

The Chelsea star has been fantastic again this season and going by the Belgian's comments in the last few months, the forward is intent on leaving Chelsea this summer.

Real Madrid are in desperate need of a central figure at the club to replace Ronaldo and thereby resolve their goalscoring issues. Hazard is one man who can achieve it and add in some creativity to the team. It will not be surprising if Real Madrid go all the way to secure the player.