×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: Chelsea set a staggering price-tag on Eden Hazard

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Rumors
164   //    25 May 2019, 14:24 IST

Eden Hazard is linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer
Eden Hazard is linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer

What's the story?

It is a known fact that Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer. However, according to reports from Sky Sports News, Chelsea have put a huge price-tag on the Belgian forward. The valuation is said to be £130 million which is well below what is being offered by Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while now. The move did not materialize last summer and having suffered from the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid have finally decided that they need to sign a big name and reliable player.

Hazard has been identified as the ideal target and this transfer saga could take a turn due to Chelsea's asking price.

The heart of the matter

The 28-year-old is entering into the final 12 months of his contract at Chelsea and hence, Real Madrid believed that their valuation of £88 million would be sufficient to break the resolve of the London-based club.

However, as per the latest reports, Eden Hazard will only be sold at £130 million by Chelsea in this transfer window.

Chelsea will face Arsenal in the final of the Europa League and major discussions regarding this deal is set to happen after the final.

Real Madrid's offer is almost £40m short of Chelsea's valuation and it needs to be seen how this transfer pans out over the course of this summer.

What's next?

The Chelsea star has been fantastic again this season and going by the Belgian's comments in the last few months, the forward is intent on leaving Chelsea this summer.

Real Madrid are in desperate need of a central figure at the club to replace Ronaldo and thereby resolve their goalscoring issues. Hazard is one man who can achieve it and add in some creativity to the team. It will not be surprising if Real Madrid go all the way to secure the player.

Tags:
Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Zinedine Zidane Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Madrid Potential Lineup with Eden Hazard| Eden Hazard to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Eden Hazard should make a move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard news: Chelsea players will respect the Belgian's decision if he goes to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Former manager expects Eden Hazard to join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Jose Mourinho believes Europa League final will be Eden Hazard's last game for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: 'I'm focused on Chelsea', says Eden Hazard amid Real Madrid links
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard rejects Real Madrid to sign extension with Chelsea and more Real Madrid transfer news: February 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard set to buy Gareth Bale’s house in Madrid, Chelsea enter race for Blancos and Barcelona target: Real Madrid transfer news, February 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid not keen on signing Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid eyeing move for €90M-rated Chelsea superstar alongside Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
FT REN LIL
3 - 1
 Rennes vs Lille
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Today FRO CHI 09:30 PM Frosinone vs Chievo
Tomorrow BOL NAP 12:00 AM Bologna vs Napoli
Tomorrow TOR LAZ 06:30 PM Torino vs Lazio
Tomorrow SAM JUV 09:30 PM Sampdoria vs Juventus
27 May ATA SAS 12:00 AM Atalanta vs Sassuolo
27 May ROM PAR 12:00 AM Roma vs Parma
27 May SPA MIL 12:00 AM SPAL vs Milan
27 May FIO GEN 12:00 AM Fiorentina vs Genoa
27 May INT EMP 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Empoli
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us