Real Madrid Transfer News: Club President speaks about the possibility of Eden Hazard joining the club

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Rumors
94   //    28 May 2019, 06:04 IST

Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid
Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

What's the story?

Eden Hazard has been linked to a move to Real Madrid for quite some time and speculation about his future has not stopped this summer.

Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez added more fuel to the rumours in his recent comment about the midfielder, saying that he has the feeling Hazard will be coming.

In case you didn't know...

Last season, Hazard and former team-mate Thibaut Courtois were linked to a move out of Stamford Bridge. The two Belgium internationals had been eyed by the Madrid club for a long period of time.

Eventually, only Courtois made the move to join Los Blancos. Hazard has stayed on and he would soon be entering the final year of his contract which ends next summer.

The heart of the matter

Perez has spoken up about Hazard's possible move this summer. He praised the 28-year-old by claiming that "he's one of the best footballers''.

Thereafter, the President went on to compare the hopes of signing Hazard between last summer and the current transfer window. It appears that the club is increasingly confident that the playmaker would leave Chelsea and join them in Spain.

The Chelsea player still has one more match to play for the Blues in their Europa League final against Arsenal. It is not just his future at the club which is uncertain, but Maurizio Sarri has also been linked to the managerial position at Juventus.

Hazard has consistently put up great performances for his club and nation. This season, he has scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists in 37 Premier League matches. Surely, his consistency is one of the many reasons why Real Madrid are keen to get him.

What's next?

More clarity of Hazard's future will be expected after the end of the Europa League final clash. Winning the match would be a great farewell gift for the midfielder if he were to leave the Blues.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Thibaut Courtois Eden Hazard Florentino Perez Real Madrid Transfer News
