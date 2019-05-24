Real Madrid transfer news: Dani Alves prepared to 'bet the Eiffel Tower' that Neymar will stay at PSG

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves is willing to bet on the Eiffel Tower that teammate Neymar Jr will remain at the Parisien outfit amid talks of a potential return to Spain.

In case you didn't know...

Rumours surrounding Neymar's possible return to La Liga have been rife since he traded the Blaugrana shirt for that of La Parisien in 2017. The Brazilian spent four successful years at the Nou Camp before making the move in a staggering €222 million deal.

Reports of his comeback in Spain have once again surfaced in recent weeks, with a move to Real Madrid heavily reported. Los Blancos have struggled in front of goal following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure and are currently looking for reinforcements to buy in the summer transfer window.

Despite being marred by injury, Neymar has had a fairly decent season, particularly in the Champions League where he has netted five goals and registered two assists in six appearances.

The heart of the matter

Alves has rubbished all rumours regarding Neymar's exit from the Ligue 1 outfit telling ESPN that he would bet on the Eiffel Tower that his compatriot will stay.

The former Barcelona star said, "A dinner is not enough. Should I bet the Eiffel Tower? I believe that he will stay with PSG."

When asked about Real Madrid's interest in Neymar, he hilariously replied, "Madrid calls a lot of people. I wouldn't be surprised at all. If Madrid calls me, I'd say no. And if they call me to ask me about Neymar, I'd say no as well."

On Neymar's potential return to Barcelona, Alves said, "I think it's very difficult. People inside Barca, I think, won't be willing to acknowledge that they need him. And that's a problem, you can't go anywhere guided by your ego. You can't let your ego dictate your life."

"Barca has that problem and they won't recognise that they need him and that already drives him away from Barca. Which side doesn't need Ney? Everyone needs Ney."

What's next?

PSG are next scheduled to face Stade Reims in Ligue 1 later tonight.