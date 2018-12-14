×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid transfer news: Ronaldo wants Vinicius, Madrid to offer Manchester United target plus £135 million for superstar forward and more - December 14, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
382   //    14 Dec 2018, 22:54 IST

Perez wants his man
Perez wants his man

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Blancos!

#3 Eden Hazard on Real

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has once again spoken of his admiration for the Galacticos. The Belgian has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and his words have only added fuel to the fire.

Hazard’s contract with the Blues is set to end in the summer of 2020, which means that he will have only a year left on his contract by the time this season ends. As a result, the Galacticos could force Chelsea to sell him for a relatively lower price instead of risk losing him in 2020 for free.

The Belgium captain, meanwhile, praised Maurizio Sarri and admitted that the way the Italian thinks about football matches his own philosophy.

"The new (Chelsea) coach (Maurizio Sarri) thinks football like me, so we'll see,” he said.

He, however, admitted that he doesn’t want to hang up his boots with a regret in his career and will, hence, make a decision somewhere down the line.

"The family is in London, I'm also going to be 28. I do not want to have any regrets at the end of my career.

"It's a decision I'm going to make, I do not know when, but I'll take it.”

Finally, the former Lille superstar expressed his admiration for Real Madrid. Hazard has, on numerous occasions, stated that he admires Zinedine Zidane but he had been in love with Real Madrid even before the Frenchman graced its turf as a player.

Advertisement

"You know me, I've always loved Real, even before (Zinedine) Zidane. We'll see what happens.

"As I said, I'm already finishing this year with Chelsea, I still have a year of contract after this year."

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Harry Kane Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Reports: Real Madrid plan world-record offer for...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Manchester United want Real...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid superstar at...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to pay €226M to secure Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree terms with €150 million superstar, PSG...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Ramos wants Madrid to sign...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid looking to make a stunning move for...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Barcelona and Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid could lose Toni...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona want Real Madrid superstar, Real Madrid join...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
Tomorrow CEL LEG 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Leganés
Tomorrow GET REA 05:30 PM Getafe vs Real Sociedad
Tomorrow REA ATL 08:45 PM Real Valladolid vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow REA RAY 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
16 Dec EIB VAL 01:15 AM Eibar vs Valencia
16 Dec SEV GIR 04:30 PM Sevilla vs Girona
16 Dec ESP REA 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Real Betis
16 Dec HUE VIL 11:00 PM Huesca vs Villarreal
17 Dec LEV BAR 01:15 AM Levante vs Barcelona
18 Dec DEP ATH 01:30 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us