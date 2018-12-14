Real Madrid transfer news: Ronaldo wants Vinicius, Madrid to offer Manchester United target plus £135 million for superstar forward and more - December 14, 2018

Perez wants his man

#3 Eden Hazard on Real

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has once again spoken of his admiration for the Galacticos. The Belgian has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and his words have only added fuel to the fire.

Hazard’s contract with the Blues is set to end in the summer of 2020, which means that he will have only a year left on his contract by the time this season ends. As a result, the Galacticos could force Chelsea to sell him for a relatively lower price instead of risk losing him in 2020 for free.

The Belgium captain, meanwhile, praised Maurizio Sarri and admitted that the way the Italian thinks about football matches his own philosophy.

"The new (Chelsea) coach (Maurizio Sarri) thinks football like me, so we'll see,” he said.

He, however, admitted that he doesn’t want to hang up his boots with a regret in his career and will, hence, make a decision somewhere down the line.

"The family is in London, I'm also going to be 28. I do not want to have any regrets at the end of my career.

"It's a decision I'm going to make, I do not know when, but I'll take it.”

Finally, the former Lille superstar expressed his admiration for Real Madrid. Hazard has, on numerous occasions, stated that he admires Zinedine Zidane but he had been in love with Real Madrid even before the Frenchman graced its turf as a player.

"You know me, I've always loved Real, even before (Zinedine) Zidane. We'll see what happens.

"As I said, I'm already finishing this year with Chelsea, I still have a year of contract after this year."

