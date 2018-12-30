Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez to put 5 players on sale to raise over €400 million, Modric rejects contract offer and more -December 30, 2018

The masterplan of Florentino Perez

Hello and welcome to Real Madrid's latest transfer news and rumours of the day! With just two days more to go before the January transfer window opens, transfer stories are just beginning to get intense.

So, without further ado, here are the top stories surrounding the Galacticos…

#4 Inter still hope to sign Modric

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed that he stills dreams about signing Luka Modric. The Italian outfit wanted to sign the Croat in the summer transfer window but failed to do so as the Galacticos were adamant about not selling.

As a result, Modric stayed put at the Santiago Bernabeu. Nevertheless, Ausilio thinks that there is no reason for them to not dream. He also admitted that they made themselves available for negotiations with the Croat but didn’t start talks because they weren’t in the position to do so.

“I do not see why we should not dream,” he was quoted as saying.

“All I said was ‘We are here and if Real Madrid thinks a deal can be done we can talk about it’ but knowing our capabilities, we did not feel like starting talks ourselves.”

He then hinted that Inter could try their luck again: “Can he return as an idea for Inter? We are talking about a very important and quality football player and in football you can never say never to anything.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the former Spurs star has rejected new contract talks with the Galacticos. However, he himself has stated that he would like to retire with the Merengues as he and his family are enjoying life in Madrid.

"I have two years left and hopefully one more,” Modric said. "The club show me a lot of affection and I'd like to retire at Real Madrid.

"My family enjoy it and I want to keep enjoying this huge club."

