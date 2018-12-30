×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez to put 5 players on sale to raise over €400 million, Modric rejects contract offer and more -December 30, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.36K   //    30 Dec 2018, 22:49 IST

The masterplan of Florentino Perez
The masterplan of Florentino Perez

Hello and welcome to Real Madrid's latest transfer news and rumours of the day! With just two days more to go before the January transfer window opens, transfer stories are just beginning to get intense.

So, without further ado, here are the top stories surrounding the Galacticos…

#4 Inter still hope to sign Modric

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed that he stills dreams about signing Luka Modric. The Italian outfit wanted to sign the Croat in the summer transfer window but failed to do so as the Galacticos were adamant about not selling.

As a result, Modric stayed put at the Santiago Bernabeu. Nevertheless, Ausilio thinks that there is no reason for them to not dream. He also admitted that they made themselves available for negotiations with the Croat but didn’t start talks because they weren’t in the position to do so.

“I do not see why we should not dream,” he was quoted as saying.

“All I said was ‘We are here and if Real Madrid thinks a deal can be done we can talk about it’ but knowing our capabilities, we did not feel like starting talks ourselves.”

He then hinted that Inter could try their luck again: “Can he return as an idea for Inter? We are talking about a very important and quality football player and in football you can never say never to anything.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the former Spurs star has rejected new contract talks with the Galacticos. However, he himself has stated that he would like to retire with the Merengues as he and his family are enjoying life in Madrid.

"I have two years left and hopefully one more,” Modric said. "The club show me a lot of affection and I'd like to retire at Real Madrid.

"My family enjoy it and I want to keep enjoying this huge club."

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Marco Asensio Florentino Perez Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez completes the...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for Premier League star, €60...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Emery wants Navas, Florentino...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer targets leaked, Barcelona to sign...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Ronaldo wants Vinicius, Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Kylian Mbappe makes huge...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez puts 3...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Florentino Perez destroyed Real Madrid's 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree terms with €150 million superstar, PSG...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree £72.3 million deal with Chelsea,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
04 Jan LEV GIR 11:30 PM Levante vs Girona
05 Jan ESP LEG 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Leganés
05 Jan REA RAY 05:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano
05 Jan DEP VAL 08:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
06 Jan HUE REA 01:15 AM Huesca vs Real Betis
06 Jan EIB VIL 04:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
06 Jan SEV ATL 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
06 Jan REA REA 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
07 Jan GET BAR 01:15 AM Getafe vs Barcelona
08 Jan CEL ATH 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us