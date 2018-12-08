Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid could lose Toni Kroos as they pursue €180 million superstar and more - December 8, 2018

Kroos is wanted

#3 Palacios' agent’s claim

Exequiel Palacios is a name that has been vehemently linked with the Galacticos. Some weeks prior, there were reports of the River star actually agreeing to join the Bernabeu in January.

However, while those stories may have been proven wrong, what is true is that the Merengues remain heavily interested in the player who is actually going to play the Copa Libertadores at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The agent of the player, Renato Corsi, meanwhile, has stated that he hopes to see his client play for the Blancos as they are the club that have pressed the most for him.

"I hope he can play for Real Madrid," Corsi said.

"They have called us from Inter, from Roma, from Wolfsburg. Many clubs are interested but the one that has got the furthest is Real Madrid.”

He also revealed the interest of Barcelona but nothing concrete happened on that front.

"With Barca, we got to talk at a moment, but nothing was advanced."

Palacios is currently preparing to play at the Bernabeu for River Plate and his agent has claimed that his client finds honour in the fact that he would be playing at the Bernabeu.

"He, as a River fan and as a player at the club for 10 years, wanted to play the final in the Monumental," added Corsi.

"But with this problem there, he would also love to play in that stadium [the Bernabeu] in the beautiful country of Spain.”

Finally, he revealed that the talks between River Plate and Real Madrid shall continue after the final of the Copa Libertadores.

"Real Madrid has been very good to us. The two clubs were in talks and were going to follow that with meetings about Exequiel after the finals.

"In Madrid they are going to talk now."

