×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid could lose Toni Kroos as they pursue €180 million superstar and more - December 8, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
56   //    08 Dec 2018, 23:11 IST

Kroos is wanted
Kroos is wanted

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and stories of the day! Here are the rumours surrounding Los Blancos today!

#3 Palacios' agent’s claim

Exequiel Palacios is a name that has been vehemently linked with the Galacticos. Some weeks prior, there were reports of the River star actually agreeing to join the Bernabeu in January.

However, while those stories may have been proven wrong, what is true is that the Merengues remain heavily interested in the player who is actually going to play the Copa Libertadores at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The agent of the player, Renato Corsi, meanwhile, has stated that he hopes to see his client play for the Blancos as they are the club that have pressed the most for him.

"I hope he can play for Real Madrid," Corsi said.

"They have called us from Inter, from Roma, from Wolfsburg. Many clubs are interested but the one that has got the furthest is Real Madrid.”

He also revealed the interest of Barcelona but nothing concrete happened on that front.

"With Barca, we got to talk at a moment, but nothing was advanced."

Palacios is currently preparing to play at the Bernabeu for River Plate and his agent has claimed that his client finds honour in the fact that he would be playing at the Bernabeu.

Advertisement

"He, as a River fan and as a player at the club for 10 years, wanted to play the final in the Monumental," added Corsi.

"But with this problem there, he would also love to play in that stadium [the Bernabeu] in the beautiful country of Spain.”

Finally, he revealed that the talks between River Plate and Real Madrid shall continue after the final of the Copa Libertadores.

"Real Madrid has been very good to us. The two clubs were in talks and were going to follow that with meetings about Exequiel after the finals.

"In Madrid they are going to talk now."


1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Toni Kroos Neymar Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid snub Neymar and...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to target next Galactico with...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Manchester United want Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG superstar 'reaches agreement' over €198M...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree terms with €150 million superstar, PSG...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star wants Neymar at Santiago Bernabeu 
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Toni Kroos almost joined...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Eden Hazard fed up with Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United want Belgian midfielder, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 15
FT LEG GET
1 - 1
 Leganés vs Getafe
FT ATL DEP
3 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés
FT VAL SEV
1 - 1
 Valencia vs Sevilla
21' VIL CEL
0 - 0
 Villarreal vs Celta Vigo
Tomorrow ESP BAR 01:15 AM Espanyol vs Barcelona
Tomorrow EIB LEV 04:30 PM Eibar vs Levante
Tomorrow HUE REA 08:45 PM Huesca vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow REA REA 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid
10 Dec REA RAY 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano
11 Dec ATH GIR 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Girona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us