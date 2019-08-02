Real Madrid Transfer News: Donny van de Beek confirms Los Blancos' interest in him; clarifies that his focus is currently on Ajax

Ajax v Utrecht - Eredivisie

What's the news?

Amid ongoing rumours regarding Real Madrid's interest in Donny van de Beek, the Dutchman has confirmed the Galacticos' interest.

In case you missed it...

Van de Beek enjoyed a fruitful 2018-19 campaign for Ajax, managing 17 goals and 13 assists in all competitions. The central midfielder played an integral role in De Godenzonen's journey into the Champions League semi-finals and also their capture of the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup.

Earlier in the summer, Donny was linked with a move away from Amsterdam with Manchester United and Real Madrid lurking around. It died down as Red Devils turned their attention towards other targets and Madrid stepped up their pursuit of Paul Pogba.

However, given Man United's exorbitant price-tag for Paul Pogba, Los Blancos have turned their attention towards the Dutch playmaker as a cheap alternative for the Frenchman.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Real Madrid's interest in Van de Beek by saying,

"We don't want to lose him but there's little we can do if someone like Real Madrid comes for him."

The heart of the matter

With respect to Real Madrid speculation, Donny van de Beek addressed the rumours linking him with a move to Santiago Bernabeu,

"Yes, Real Madrid are interested in me,"

"But you go really fast. I can't talk about what there is and isn't. Right now, I want to concentrate on Vitesse."

As reports suggest, the Eredivise champions will demand a fee in the region of €60 million for the Holland international. Real Madrid have identified the 22-year-old as a cheaper alternative to Paul Pogba - who looks increasingly unlikely to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer market.

What's next?

With Real Madrid desperate to bolster their attacking midfield department, the move for Van De Beek could gather serious pace in a coming few days.