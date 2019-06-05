Real Madrid Transfer News: Eden Hazard’s transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid to be official within hours

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

What’s the story?

Eden Hazard is set to be announced as a Real Madrid player in the coming hours according to Josep Pedrerol. The Belgium international is expected to make a €100 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu, following months of speculation over his future at Stamford Bridge.

In case you didn’t know...

Eden Hazard has been flirting with the Spanish giants for a while now and after the Wednesday’s 4-1 Europa League final victory over Arsenal, Hazard more or less confirmed his move away from the Stamford bridge as he bid his farewell to the fans.

The heart of the matter

The Belgian is set to complete his dream move to Real Madrid in the coming hours if reports coming out of Spain are to be believed. El Chiringuito has tweeted that the Chelsea talisman could be a Madridista any moment now which was confirmed by top tier source, Josep Pedrerol. The Belgium international is expected to make a €100 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

🚨🚨🚨EXCLUSIVA #JUGONES | El FICHAJE DE HAZARD por el REAL MADRID se hará OFICIAL en las PRÓXIMAS HORAS. El PRECIO rondará los 100 MILLONES. pic.twitter.com/fhBYtTaDcP — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 5, 2019

Eden Hazard after the Europa League triumph implied that his time with the Blues could be coming to an end after a glittering spell of 7 years at the Stamford Bridge as he said,

"I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know."

"Now maybe it is time for a new challenge."

The 28-year-old wanted to leave the Blues last summer as well for his dream club but was told by the management that under no circumstance will he be sold. However, the Belgian has since rejected all the contract extensions offered to him this season in a bid to force a move to the Spanish capital.

Hazard now just had a year to run on his Chelsea contract and if the Blues' management forced the former Lille man to stay they would have risked losing the 28-year-old on a free in the summer of 2020. Therefore it seemed like it was the last chance the Londoners could cash on their star player.

What's next?

Real Madrid may announce the player any moment now according to reports.