×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: Florentino Perez looking to snap up Neymar

Allan Varghese
CONTRIBUTOR
News
40   //    11 Jul 2019, 00:25 IST

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League

Football superstar Neymar has had a tumultuous relationship with the PSG hierarchy in recent times. The Brazilian has been unhappy about the proceedings at the club and has hinted at a move away. To make things more interesting, he also skipped the PSG training session on Monday, raising alarms within the club.

According to most reports, Neymar intends to return to Barcelona, whom he left in the summer of 2017 for a world record transfer sum of €222 million. Most fans are hoping for the Samba sensation to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the Catalan club and form the deadly attacking trio, famously christened the MSN.

SPORT's front cover headlined Real Madrid's intentions of bringing in Neymar.
SPORT's front cover headlined Real Madrid's intentions of bringing in Neymar.

However, the latest reports from Spain indicate that Real Madrid has joined the race for Neymar's signature. SPORT's front cover featured Neymar, with the headline "Alarma Madrid" (Madrid Alarm). The report furthered described Real Madrid President Florentino Perez's intention of going all out to bring Neymar to the Santiago Bernabeu, after speaking with PSG who confirmed he could leave the club at the right price.

With Barcelona and Real Madrid both interested in securing his services, it's Neymar's call on where he wants to play. The Brazilian is one of the heavyweights of the game and is one of the most graceful players to don a pair of football boots.

He has often been called out as a tad bit unprofessional, but his abilities with the ball at his feet have masked this issue. If the Los Blancos do manage to get Neymar, it'd be interesting to see how the Blaugrana fans react to the move. The eternal rivals going head to head will make this transfer window an absolute thriller.

Tags:
Ligue 1 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Neymar Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid Transfer News: Florentino Perez reignites club's interest in Neymar 
RELATED STORY
'He wanted Madrid eyes closed'- Former PSG manager reveals Kylian Mbappe preferred Real Madrid over Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Neymar to join Real Madrid on one condition, €220 million Barcelona duo set for shock exit and more: Transfer Roundup, 28 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar agrees terms with Barcelona, Pogba and De Ligt reject Barcelona and Real Madrid and agree to join Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Florentino Perez destroyed Real Madrid's 2018-19 season
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sell players worth £600 million in the summer, Neymar wants PSG to sign Barcelona superstar if they want to keep him and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Neymar rejects Real Madrid move but says ‘yes’ to possible Barcelona return
RELATED STORY
Neymar's family reportedly caught house hunting, Zidane draws up four-man shortlist for last big-money signing and more La Liga news: June 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 5 world-class players Real Madrid regret not signing
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi asks Barcelona not to sign top striker, Florentino Perez okays the sale of Real Madrid star and more: Transfer Roundup, 18 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us