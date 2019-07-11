Real Madrid Transfer News: Florentino Perez looking to snap up Neymar

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League

Football superstar Neymar has had a tumultuous relationship with the PSG hierarchy in recent times. The Brazilian has been unhappy about the proceedings at the club and has hinted at a move away. To make things more interesting, he also skipped the PSG training session on Monday, raising alarms within the club.

According to most reports, Neymar intends to return to Barcelona, whom he left in the summer of 2017 for a world record transfer sum of €222 million. Most fans are hoping for the Samba sensation to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the Catalan club and form the deadly attacking trio, famously christened the MSN.

SPORT's front cover headlined Real Madrid's intentions of bringing in Neymar.

However, the latest reports from Spain indicate that Real Madrid has joined the race for Neymar's signature. SPORT's front cover featured Neymar, with the headline "Alarma Madrid" (Madrid Alarm). The report furthered described Real Madrid President Florentino Perez's intention of going all out to bring Neymar to the Santiago Bernabeu, after speaking with PSG who confirmed he could leave the club at the right price.

With Barcelona and Real Madrid both interested in securing his services, it's Neymar's call on where he wants to play. The Brazilian is one of the heavyweights of the game and is one of the most graceful players to don a pair of football boots.

He has often been called out as a tad bit unprofessional, but his abilities with the ball at his feet have masked this issue. If the Los Blancos do manage to get Neymar, it'd be interesting to see how the Blaugrana fans react to the move. The eternal rivals going head to head will make this transfer window an absolute thriller.