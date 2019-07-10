×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Florentino Perez reignites club's interest in Neymar 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
133   //    10 Jul 2019, 17:45 IST

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

According to reports from Catalan media outlet SPORT, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reignited the club's interest in signing Neymar. However, it is reported that the player is keen to make a return back to Nou Camp and he has already informed Paris Saint-Germain about his intentions.

In case you didn't know...

PSG broke the world transfer record when they signed Neymar from Barcelona for €222 million in 2017. Since his big money move, the Brazilian has proven himself to be an asset for the team. However in the 2018/19 season, Neymar missed numerous games due to a foot injury and that restricted his ability to play for PSG.

In the past two seasons, PSG have enjoyed domestic success but they have failed in their quest for European glory. Having Neymar on the team has seemingly failed to have much impact on PSG's Champions League journey.

The Brazilian has been linked to a return back to Nou Camp and he will be punished by PSG for missing out on the club's pre-season training session. Moreover, PSG's sporting director confirmed that Neymar can leave the club if the right offer comes.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have tried securing the services of the forward in 2011 when he was still playing for Santos. However, Neymar joined Barcelona in 2013.

According to the report, Perez has reignited his interest in Neymar because he realises that the Ligue 1 giants will rather sell their asset to them than to Barcelona.

Moreover, in Perez's opinion, a player like Neymar has marketing value. However, it is also known that the Brazilian star would rather choose Barcelona and this makes it tough for Real Madrid to sign the player.

What's next?

Neymar's contract will expire in 2022 and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona can land the player. It is unlikely that Real Madrid will go all out to sign the Brazilian considering that they have already spent huge on the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy.

Tags:
Ligue 1 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
