Real Madrid Transfer News: Florentino Perez to offer Neymar a deal that will make him the second-highest-paid footballer

What's the story?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly willing to offer reported transfer target Neymar Jr. a pay raise that will make him the second-highest-paid football player in the world, in an attempt to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar has been determined to leave the Parc des Princes this summer and has been subsequently linked with rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid over the last few weeks.

The Brazil international was initially believed to be making a return to the Blaugrana and is reportedly keen on reuniting with his former teammates, Messi, and Luis Suarez. However, Barca vice-president, Jordi Cardoner, recently ruled out a move to re-sign the forward, making way for Los Blancos to swoop in and hijack the transfer.

Real Madrid, who have been on a buying spree this summer, are reportedly willing to pay €100 million and even part with Ballon d'Or winner, Luka Modric, in exchange for Neymar's services but the Croatian midfielder does not wish to leave.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are looking to recoup the €222 million they spent on Neymar in 2017 but they are also keen on putting an end to the current crisis by letting the player go.

The heart of the matter...

According to Sport English, Perez is set to offer Neymar a five-year deal that would see him earn a staggering €40m per season, which is more than his current wage at PSG.

If the former Barcelona superstar accepts the offer, he will become the second-highest-paid football player in the world, second only to Lionel Messi.

However, Neymar is taking time to accept the deal and would reportedly prefer to wait and see if Barcelona can reach an agreement with PSG.

The indecision could concern Perez but Los Blancos are said to have a much better relationship with the Ligue 1 outfit compared to their Catalan rivals and can offer more money as well.

What's next?

With Neymar's future still uncertain and with the saga sounding messier by the day, it remains to be seen where he will play his football next season.