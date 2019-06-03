Real Madrid Transfer News: Floretino Perez backs signing of 3 world class players, including Eden Hazard

Zinedine Zidane has an eye for talent

What’s the story?

Real Madrid look to climb back to the top of European football, with top players on their list of potential transfers. Amongst them are the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid endured a shocking season over the past 10 months. Having won a hat-trick of Champions League trophies, prior to 2018/19, no one expected the sudden down turn in fortune. The inconsistency of the team, coupled by a lack of managerial direction led to a dismal season for the most celebrated club in football.

Zinedine Zidane, nicknamed Zizou, took over from interim manager, Rafael Benitez, in the January of 2016. During his time as a Real Madrid player, the magical midfielder had showcased his footballing prowess. His winning mentality was obvious, even when he was the focal point of Madrid’s success. Zidane was very composed under pressure, barring the world cup final in 2006.

In 2016, he brought the same fighting spirit, wrapped in composure, to the Santiago Bernabeu. He led the team to 3 UEFA Champions League titles, 2 UEFA Super Cups and 1 La Liga title during his stint at the club.

He left the club in 2018, only to come back a year later when he received an SOS call from the management. Rebuilding a club that lost its most prolific player in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo will be a tough task. But, if anyone can do it, Zidane can!

What is Zidane’s plan of action?

Cristiano Ronaldo left a huge void when he left Madrid for Juventus in the summer of 2018. Though Madrid tried to sign Hazard last year to fill Ronaldo’s shoes, Chelsea did not allow their talisman to switch over. However, this year, the deal seems close to competition with both clubs haggling over the transfer fee, and not the availability of the player.

During his 9 years at Madrid, Ronaldo not only played as a supporting striker, but assumed the role of central striker when the need arose. It offered the manager immense flexibility in team selection and formation. Over the past year Karim Benzema has been the only recognized striker in the team. There is a dire need for a clinical striker who can score at least 25 goals in a season. The club has identified Luka Jovic, from Eintracht Frankfurt, to bring the attack back to Madrid. The Serbian striker scored 17 goals in the Bundesliga and 10 goals in the UEFA Europa League. He can score with both feet and is an accomplished header of the football.

According to reports, Zidane also wants Ferland Mendy at Madrid this season. Previously scouted by Barcelona, the left-back from Lyon has attracted a lot of attention from top clubs, including Sevilla and Napoli. However, he is most likely to join his fellow Frenchman, Zidane, at Madrid. Marcelo will remain Madrid’s first choice for the left-back position, but Mendy will give him good competition for a starting spot in months to come.

The Outcome

It is clear that Madrid are doing everything possible to get back on top. They will surely look to add another Champions League title to the 13 trophies that already adorn their showcase. Their sworn rivals, Barcelona have won 7 of the last 10 La Liga seasons. Madrid have won just 2 titles during this time, which has prompted the club’s President, Florentino Perez, to push for another title this season.

It remains to be seen how these developments will affect Real Madrid. But, one thing’s for sure – La Liga will be more exciting next season than it was in 2018/19.