Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale's agent rules out a loan move

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
14   //    19 Jun 2019, 10:04 IST

Gareth Bale- Real Madrid CF
Gareth Bale- Real Madrid CF

What is the story?

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has claimed that his client will not leave Real Madrid on loan this summer. There have been a few speculations suggesting the Welsh Winger may take up a loan move to either Manchester United or Bayern Munich, but now his agent has squashed these claims.

In case you didn't know...

After watching Bale's blemish performances for Los Blancos last season, Real boss Zinedine Zidane insisted that Bale has no future under his management.

Speaking to the press following a hefty 2-0 defeat against Real Betis in La Liga 2018-19, Zidane claimed:

"I don't know if it's the last game for them or not, I don't know what's going to happen. Keylor played well but we'll see what happens next season."
"If I think a player doesn't fit in the team I have to do what I think works best. No-one can change what Bale has done for the team, but as a coach I have to live in the present.
"I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times."

Since then, media outlets have started to link Gareth Bale with a move to Old Trafford. However, a few days ago, a report came under the spotlight where it was claimed that Manchester United are no longer interested in signing Gareth Bale.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Sky Sports, Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett said:

"There's more chance of me winning at Ascot".
"A loan move is not going to happen."
"I don't think he wants to go out on loan. He's got a lovely life and home in Spain.
I think it would take something exceptional for him to leave and loans are not on the menu. Obviously, Gareth's situation at Real hasn't improved."

When he was asked about Bale's move to Manchester United, Barnett replied:

"He could fit in there. I think he could do very well - he is still one of the best players in the world. But it is very unlikely."

What is next?

As Gareth Bale's future is still on the air, It would be better for him and his agent to find a perfect destination before the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
