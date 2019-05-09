×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Hazard deal imminent as Kovacic goes the other way state reports from Spain

Nidhun Thankachan
News
09 May 2019, 19:56 IST

Chelsea FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Watford FC - Premier League

What's the story?

As per Marca, Chelsea and Real Madrid are set to finalise the move of Eden Hazard to the Santiago Bernabeu with Mateo Kovacic going the other way, it will not be a swap deal but considered as two separate transfers.

In case you didn't know...

Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid have been courting Chelsea's Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard for some time with manager Zinedine Zidane known to be a big admirer of the No. 10. With 16 goals and 15 assists, the Chelsea talisman has had yet another sensational season at Stamford Bridge and is the key reason why Maurizio Sarri's ensured their place in the EPL's champions league qualification spots with a 1-1 draw on Sunday against Manchester United.

Croatian central midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been on a season long loan at Chelsea from Real Madrid, starting 21 times in the league, contributing 2 assists. Maurizio Sarri has been impressed by the deep lying playmakers passing and work rate and is keen to secure him via a permanent deal. Kovacic's move apparently won't be affected by the transfer ban on Chelsea, which prevents them from buying new players, since the Croat has been at the club since the summer of 2018 and has been registered since then.

The heart of the matter

The report claims that Real Madrid and Chelsea are still haggling over the deal price for Hazard, with the Blues reported to be demanding €140m for their prized talisman with Los Blancos holding out to reduce this to a figure closer to €100m.


What's next?

Having ensured a top 4 finish in the Premier League, Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg, tonight at 12:30 IST. The game is at Stamford Bridge with the tie evenly poised at 1-1 with the Blues holding the away goal advantage.

Real Madrid has had a season to forget, sitting 3rd in the Spanish La Liga and having crashed out of both the Copa del Rey as well as the UEFA Champions League. Zinedine Zidane's side will look to finish the final set of La Liga games on a high note, and head to Real Sociedad this Sunday with kickoff set for 10:00 PM IST.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Mateo Kovačić
