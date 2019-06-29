×
Real Madrid Transfer News: 'I think his move to Real is better than all the other offers' says Sneijder on Van de Beek being linked to Los Blancos

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
5.05K   //    29 Jun 2019, 13:07 IST

Ajax starlet - Donny van de Beek
Ajax starlet - Donny van de Beek

What’s the story?

Former Real Madrid star, Wesley Sneijder, believes that Donny van de Beek should snub all other offers and move to Real Madrid this summer. Many clubs are being linked to the Ajax youngster but the ex-Nerazzurri star wants Van de Beek to choose the Blancos over any other team.

In case you didn’t know…

Van de Beek scored 17 goals and provided 13 assists for Ajax during the 2018-19 season, including four goals and two assists in the Champions League. The Dutch sensation was vital to his side's dream UEFA Champions League run last year.

As a result, he has drawn the attention of top clubs across Europe. With his colleague Frenkie de Jong already signed by Barca, van de Beek could also switch to the La Liga as Real Madrid continue to target the player.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview, Wesley Sneijder opened up on a small discussion he had with Van de Beek as the youngster seeks fresh advice over making a move this summer with big clubs like Real Madrid and Inter Milan being linked. He told De Telegraaf:

"I think this is really wonderful for Donny. He deserves it. Don had the most difficult task of all the talents. Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong at Ajax were undisputed from the start, but Van de Beek initially didn't play in the starting XI or was substituted.

If you have so much character and prove it also in the field means that you deserve to play for Real Madrid. I think his move to Real is better than all the other offers, which are also great."

"We talked a lot about Real Madrid there too. It's the most beautiful club in the world, period. Just look at his story. Without taking anything away from Ajax, Real Madrid is perfect."

The former Real and Inter star believes that the youngster had an exceptional season as he cemented his place in the squad rising above the ranks and therefore deserves to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

What's next?

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane eye the Ajax star as Paul Pogba's alternative but are weighing up the move as he would cost a lot less than the Frenchman and is one for the future.

