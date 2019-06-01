Real Madrid Transfer News: James Rodriguez set to reunite with former boss, Carlo Ancelotti

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 01 Jun 2019, 15:24 IST

Granada CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

According to AS, Colombian playmaker, James Rodriguez, is set to reunite with former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss, Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid signed the Colombian international during the tutelage of the Italian tactician. Later, the duo reunited at the Allianz Arena when Rodriguez joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal.

Following a sensational spell at the World Cup in 2014, the Colombian gathered the attention of top European clubs after he won the Golden Boot. The La Liga team spent £71 million on the forward that summer.

The 27-year-old scored 36 goals and set up another 40 in the 111 appearances made for Real Madrid. However, the Colombian had to join Bayern Munich on a two season long loan deal in 2017 due to lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane.

The heart of the matter

With his loan spell set to expire, neither Bayern Munich nor Real Madrid are optimistic with the idea of keeping the former FC Porto star in their squad.

It appears that Zidane is not confident in counting on Rodriguez in his plans for the next couple of seasons. Hence, the Colombian skipper is set to leave Real Madrid.

On the other hand, Napoli are rumoured to be keen to get Rodriguez's services. Last season, Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to the Serie A club. However, the Portuguese star cost more than what Napoli could afford. Still in for an attacking player, Rodriguez could be the player who will join the Naples side.

What's next?

Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli would be the most suitable destination for the former Monaco star. Ancelotti and the player have previously impressed at two of the greatest clubs in Europe. If they reunite, it will certainly strengthen Napoli ahead of the next season.