×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: James Rodriguez set to reunite with former boss, Carlo Ancelotti

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
238   //    01 Jun 2019, 15:24 IST

Granada CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Granada CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

According to AS, Colombian playmaker, James Rodriguez, is set to reunite with former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss, Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid signed the Colombian international during the tutelage of the Italian tactician. Later, the duo reunited at the Allianz Arena when Rodriguez joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal.

Following a sensational spell at the World Cup in 2014, the Colombian gathered the attention of top European clubs after he won the Golden Boot. The La Liga team spent £71 million on the forward that summer.

The 27-year-old scored 36 goals and set up another 40 in the 111 appearances made for Real Madrid. However, the Colombian had to join Bayern Munich on a two season long loan deal in 2017 due to lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane.

The heart of the matter

With his loan spell set to expire, neither Bayern Munich nor Real Madrid are optimistic with the idea of keeping the former FC Porto star in their squad.

It appears that Zidane is not confident in counting on Rodriguez in his plans for the next couple of seasons. Hence, the Colombian skipper is set to leave Real Madrid.

On the other hand, Napoli are rumoured to be keen to get Rodriguez's services. Last season, Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to the Serie A club. However, the Portuguese star cost more than what Napoli could afford. Still in for an attacking player, Rodriguez could be the player who will join the Naples side.

What's next?

Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli would be the most suitable destination for the former Monaco star. Ancelotti and the player have previously impressed at two of the greatest clubs in Europe. If they reunite, it will certainly strengthen Napoli ahead of the next season.







Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Napoli Football James Rodriguez Carlo Ancelotti Zinedine Zidane
Advertisement
Real Madrid news: James Rodriguez not looking for a move to the Premier League but tempted by the Serie A 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: 'It is something that will be engraved in my memory for a lifetime'- Former manager looks back on famous 'La Decima' win
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19 - Carlo Ancelotti Exclusive: Napoli are closing gap on Juventus; Pep, Jose not difficult to succeed
RELATED STORY
4 Real Madrid players who might be offloaded this summer
RELATED STORY
Report: Zinedine Zidane wants Serie A star if Raphael Varane leaves amid interest from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid ask major Manchester United target to go AWOL to force a move, Madrid target wants to move to England with Chelsea and Liverpool linked and more Real Madrid transfer news, May 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of the Year
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer €170 million + James Rodriguez for top transfer target, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign striker and more: Transfer Roundup, March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils dealt blow as top target's manager confirms "He will stay"
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us