Real Madrid transfer news: Kovacic wanted by Serie A outfit, Kylian Mbappe makes 7 diverse demands to join Real Madrid and more – January 1, 2019

Mbappe makes huge demands

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours of the day! The transfer window has officially opened for the winter and here are the top stories of the day…

#3 Roberto Martinez gives advice to Hazard

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has opened up about Eden Hazard. The former Everton boss is the manager of the former Lille star in the Belgium national team and, as a result, has had the privilege of working with him.

Martinez stated that the Belgian is the type of player who doesn’t let anyone down because of his empathy for others. He also added that the Chelsea number 10 has a good understanding with Maurizio Sarri.

“Eden Hazard will never let you down. He honestly cares about the people around him. I don’t know if a new challenge would be good for him. He knows how much they love him at Chelsea. And there’s chemistry between Sarri and him,” Martinez was quoted as saying.

Martinez then stated that Hazard is still enjoying himself with the Blues and could take his game to yet another level even if he plays as a false 9.

“Eden enjoys himself at Chelsea. He has reached an exceptional level at that club. Then it’s uncertain if a new project would be good for him. I’m convinced that he can reinvent himself at Chelsea. Look at him now - even as a ‘9’.”

Hazard has been linked to the Galacticos for a while now and the Spaniard believes that the Belgian is someone who lets his intuition guide him, which is something that allowed him to leave Belgium at such a young age and thrive as a footballer.

As a result, Martinez thinks that his captain should just follow his intuition while making a decision.

"He is a person who is always guided by his intuition," Martinez said. “He is not a player has who unrealistic ambitions.

"He left Belgium very young because he wanted to be a footballer, and from there he has achieved things with clubs that are not normal.

"Hazard is ready to take on any project worldwide. My advice to him is to be happy and follow your intuition."

