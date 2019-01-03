Real Madrid transfer news: Sarabia monitored by Madrid, Matthijs De Ligt rejects Barcelona to negotiate with Real Madrid and more - January 3, 2019

De Ligt chooses Madrid

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Blancos on January 3, 2019.

#4 Real Madrid is Neymar’s most probable next club

This is according to South American football expert Tim Vickery as he believes that the Brazilian won’t be moving to the Premier League, leaving him open to a move to Real Madrid.

Ever since the Brazil star left the Camp Nou for PSG, the possibility of Real Madrid signing him has arisen. The Galacticos were heavily interested in the player when he was in Brazil but were beaten to his signature by bitter rivals Barcelona.

And now, Vickery thinks that the ease with which he plays in the French league makes it “beneath him”, which is why he could be keen on leaving.

"I don't think he's going to move to the Premier League,” he said. "Real Madrid is, I'm sure, more of a possibility.

"The French league is clearly beneath him, and it's almost like the season starts in March when you get to the knockout stages (of the Champions League).”

He then added that Neymar shouldn’t want to stay with the French giants till the end of his career, especially considering the meteoric rise of Kylian Mbappe in Paris. As a result, he believes that joining Real Madrid in the near future is something that could entice him.

"If I was in his position I wouldn't want to stay forever at Paris St-Germain and especially now with [Kylian] Mbappe, the whole project of having the team built around him and him being the big star is also a little bit under threat.

"So, if I was in his shoes, the idea of a move to Real Madrid would be very tempting."

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement