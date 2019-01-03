×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid transfer news: Sarabia monitored by Madrid, Matthijs De Ligt rejects Barcelona to negotiate with Real Madrid and more - January 3, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.90K   //    03 Jan 2019, 23:09 IST

De Ligt chooses Madrid
De Ligt chooses Madrid

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Blancos on January 3, 2019.

#4 Real Madrid is Neymar’s most probable next club

This is according to South American football expert Tim Vickery as he believes that the Brazilian won’t be moving to the Premier League, leaving him open to a move to Real Madrid.

Ever since the Brazil star left the Camp Nou for PSG, the possibility of Real Madrid signing him has arisen. The Galacticos were heavily interested in the player when he was in Brazil but were beaten to his signature by bitter rivals Barcelona.

And now, Vickery thinks that the ease with which he plays in the French league makes it “beneath him”, which is why he could be keen on leaving.

"I don't think he's going to move to the Premier League,” he said. "Real Madrid is, I'm sure, more of a possibility.

"The French league is clearly beneath him, and it's almost like the season starts in March when you get to the knockout stages (of the Champions League).”

He then added that Neymar shouldn’t want to stay with the French giants till the end of his career, especially considering the meteoric rise of Kylian Mbappe in Paris. As a result, he believes that joining Real Madrid in the near future is something that could entice him.

"If I was in his position I wouldn't want to stay forever at Paris St-Germain and especially now with [Kylian] Mbappe, the whole project of having the team built around him and him being the big star is also a little bit under threat.

"So, if I was in his shoes, the idea of a move to Real Madrid would be very tempting."

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Isco Matthijs de Ligt Real Madrid Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Who should Barcelona and Real Madrid target in the...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi names 5 players Barcelona should sign; Real...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Isco has an offer to leave...
RELATED STORY
Messi tells Barcelona not to sign €65M star, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to beat Barcelona to sign Brazilian attacker,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree £72.3 million deal with Chelsea,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Kovacic wanted by Serie A...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona hold meeting with top target, £90 million...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star agrees to join Manchester United,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to complete first January signing in coming...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us