Real Madrid Transfer News: Jose Mourinho believes Europa League final will be Eden Hazard's last game for Chelsea

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
361   //    24 May 2019, 23:54 IST

Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What’s the story?

Jose Mourinho believes that Chelsea's Europa League final clash against Arsenal next Wednesday will be Eden Hazard's last game for the Blues. The former Manchester United boss expects the Belgian to move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

In case you didn’t know..

Hazard has been linked to Real Madrid for quite a few years now and now it looks like his dream move is about to turn into reality as Los Blancos look set to announce the Belgian's signing after the Europa League final.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho is expecting the Europa League final to be a farewell outing for Hazard as a switch to the Spanish capital looks imminent.

The Portuguese feels that the Chelsea talisman would like to depart Stamford Bridge with another trophy in the form of the Europa League.

"It looks like it is the last match in blue for Hazard.
"He was crucial for Chelsea's success in this last generation and will try to be what he is the majority of the time - a fantastic player.
"He will want to win and possibly go to Real Madrid with a last trophy for Chelsea."

Mourinho further added that Chelsea have an upper hand in the clash against Arsenal as the Blues have already qualified for the UEFA Champions League but the Gunners need to win the Europa League final to seal a place in next season's premier club competition.

"More pressure on Arsenal because they want the Champions League spot for next season.
"They play for many millions so more pressure on the Arsenal side."

What's next?

Chelsea play Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku next week and it remains to be seen if the Hazard can inspire his side to victory before his potential move away from the Premier League giants to Real Madrid.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Jose Mourinho Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
