€120 million superstar chooses Real Madrid over Barcelona, Madrid can sign major target for just €200 million and more Real Madrid transfer news: June 4, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
909   //    04 Jun 2019, 22:47 IST

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Merengues!

Calderon on Hazard

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes that Eden Hazard is joining Real Madrid and the only thing remaining is to agree upon a fee with Chelsea.

Calderon thinks that while the player himself wants to come to the Bernabeu, the Blues are going to be tough negotiators and won’t let him leave for cheap, even though he believes that it is wrong for Chelsea to hold him against his wishes.

“It seems he is coming and it’s really good news for Real Madrid if he finally signs for our club,” Calderon said.
“I think now it’s a matter of money.
“The player has said clearly that he wants to leave, he wants a new challenge and I think it’s not fair not to allow a player after seven years and with one year left on his contract, not to let him go.”

Calderon brought up his experience dealing with Chelsea in the past as he had to have long discussions with Roman Abramovich regarding the signing of Arjen Robben from the Blues.

Even though the Dutchman wasn’t playing regularly for the Londoners at the time, the Blues held their ground and ensured the Galacticos paid what was asked of them.

“Of course Chelsea are not easy negotiators. I know that well because in 2007 I had a long negotiation with Peter Kenyon and Roman Abramovich about [Arjen] Robben.
“He wasn’t playing for Chelsea but despite that they said the price was 35 million, which at the time was a lot of money – now it’s peanuts. Finally we paid that. We tried many times to reduce that amount and waited until the last minute, but finally we paid that.”
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Neymar Luka Jović Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
