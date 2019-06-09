Real Madrid close to hijacking deal for Barcelona target by paying €20 million to agent, Blancos willing to break world record to sign Mbappe and more Real Madrid transfer news June 9, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Courtois and Mertens on Eden Hazard’s move to Madrid

Eden Hazard has finally officially joined Real Madrid after a much drawn out saga. And his Belgian team-mates, Thibaut Courtois and Dries Mertens, have spoken about his move to the Galacticos.

According to Courtois, who is also Hazard’s team-mate at Madrid, things would be get even better and that he is very happy to see the Belgium captain at Real because he is a friend and gets along well with his family too.

"If he speaks a little Spanish, it will be even better," Courtois said.

"It's very nice that we're going to be together. He's my friend, I get along very well with him and his family.

He also stated that his acquisition is a huge boost for the Galacticos since he has the ability to make the difference for the Merengues next season by helping them win many titles.

"For Madrid it's going to be fantastic. I think [Hazard] is going to make the difference and I hope we can win many titles next season."

Meanwhile, Dries Mertens also had something to say about Hazard’s move. He stated that he was very happy for the former Blues star as Hazard is one of the best players in the world and can become the best player in the world – second to none – with the team-mates he will have around him at Madrid.

"I'm happy for him, it's a good step forward," Mertens said. "He's already one of the best players in the world, and now he has to take advantage of his opportunities to become the best of all."

1 / 4 NEXT