Real Madrid transfer news: Koulibaly to Madrid, Florentino Perez plans €700 million renovation in the summer and more - January 5, 2019

Perez to go all guns blazing?

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Galacticos today!

#3 Madrid to sign Exequiel Palacios

The stories of Exequiel Palacios joining Real Madrid had seemingly faded away once it became apparent that the Blancos are set to sign Brahim Diaz in the winter transfer market.

However, the Argentine’s agent has brought the circus back in town with his revelation. The Galacticos seem to be interested in filling their team with young stars, despite not necessarily needing them.

According to Palacios’ agent Renato Corsi, the Galacticos will be making a formal offer for the player in the upcoming days and also revealed that the negotiations have reached an advanced stage.

"The leaders of River got together with Real Madrid in Abu Dhabi," Corsi said.

"In the coming days there will be a formal offer and the operation is quite advanced.”

Corsi then went on to add that he wishes that his client joins the Santiago Bernabeu in June instead of January itself, staying at River on loan until the end of the season. He also concluded by stating that both the parties are willing to negotiate and that he is confident of the Galacticos making a formal offer somewhere between Monday and Tuesday.

"The family, Exequiel and I want him to go in June and Real Madrid don't have a problem with him staying at River until then.

"Real Madrid want him and supposedly River will sell.

Advertisement

"They agree, so between Monday and Tuesday the formal proposal will be presented."

Given that Brahim Diaz is also set to join the Blancos, the acquisition of the Argentine is bemusing, regardless of how talented he may be. It seems as though some midfielders could be sold.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement