Real Madrid Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe reportedly hands in Paris Saint-Germain transfer request

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW ANALYST News 251 // 05 Jun 2019, 03:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kylian Mbappe

What’s the story?

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly handed in a transfer request at Paris Saint-Germain amid rumors linking him with a switch to Real Madrid. El Chiringuito are reporting the same via their channel with renowned journalist Jose Luis Sanchez confirming the news.

In case you didn’t know...

Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 from Monaco, having won the league the season prior. The Frenchman joined the Parisians on loan and the club made the deal permanent in 2018 for a reported fee of €135 million.

The heart of the matter

If reports coming out of Spain are to believed, Kylian Mbappe has handed the Paris Saint-Germain's board his transfer request as he looks for a move away with Real Madrid links on a swirl. El Chiringuito are reporting the same via their channel with renowned journalist Jose Luis Sanchez confirming the news for the broadcast.

🇫🇷¡NOVEDADES EN PARÍS! El ENTORNO de MBAPPÉ está PRESIONANDO al PSG para FORZAR SU SALIDA. Te lo esta contando @JLSanchez78 en #JUGONES. pic.twitter.com/jVzngCrkMp — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 4, 2019

The news comes amid rumors of Neymar trying to make a switch back to FC Barcelona possible. After scoring 39 goals in just 43 appearances this year at the Parisian club, the youngster is ready for new challenges and new titles to chase.

PSG's abysmal track record in the UEFA Champions League is also a reason the player seeks a move away from the French capital. Real Madrid are the current favorites to sign the pacy forward as they are still looking to replace the gaping void left in by Cristiano Ronaldo and after a horrendous season in La Liga the Spanish giants will do everything to land the Frenchman if the player is movable .

Mbappe after accepting the Ligue 1 Player of the Year Award fueled his transfer speculations as he implied he wanted a bigger role at the the French club or elsewhere as he said:

"Of course there were some disappointments [this season] but it's part of football, we managed to win this league."

"I discovered a lot of things here. I feel it's time to have more responsibility. I hope it may be Paris Saint-Germain, it will be with great pleasure, or it may be elsewhere for a new project, but I would like to say thank you."

What's next?

Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of Kylian Mbappe and if the player is available for a transfer then it would be interesting to see how the two clubs negotiate. It will be also be interesting to see if the management allows Mbappe to leave.