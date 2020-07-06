Real Madrid transfer news: Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic valued at €100M amidst Juventus, Chelsea interest

Real Madrid could potentially attempt to sign the Serb after Juventus have dropped out of the race for his signature.

Milinkovic-Savic is also a subject of interest for Chelsea and PSG.

The 25-year-old has been one of the most in-demand midfielders in the world

Real Madrid and Juventus target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is valued at €100m, claim reports from Italy. The Serb, who has starred in SS Lazio's superb Serie A campaign this year, has been on the radar of Europe's elite for a few years. Both Juventus and Real Madrid have been credited with a substantial interest in Milinkovic-Savic.

The price is something that could play a massive part in any potential deal. Juventus, in particular, have long been linked with a move for the Lazio star. The Italian champions have made a habit of purchasing the best talent Italy has to offer and looked primed to secure his signature.

However, reports now claim that Juventus can no longer be considered a potential destination for the towering Serb due to Lazio's demands.

Real Madrid, Chelsea, and PSG in tug-of-war for Juventus target

Milinkovic-Savic has been in excellent form this season

After Juventus have been reportedly ruled out of the running for Milinkovic-Savic, the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG are now set to battle for his services.

Chelsea are another club that have been linked with the Serb for a while now, mainly due to a connection off the pitch. The 25-year-old is represented by Mateja Kezman, a former Chelsea player in the early 2000s. He is said to be on good terms with the club's advisor Claude Makelele, who he shared the pitch with at Chelsea.

1 + 1 - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has scored a goal and provide an assist in the same Serie A match for the third time in his career; the previous 2 always vs Genova's team (Sep 2018 vs Genoa and April 2018 vs Sampdoria). Feeling. #LazioGenoa — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 29, 2019

Kezman labelled his client 'the most complete player in Europe' two years ago when there was a transfer saga with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and others clubs. The former were interested in Milinkovic-Savic as a replacement for an unsettled Paul Pogba, who reportedly wanted to depart from Manchester.

Advertisement

Manchester United wanted to replace Pogba with Milinkovic-Savic if the Frenchman demanded an exit

The Red Devils are still mentioned as a potential destination, albeit only in the event of Pogba's departure.

Paris Saint-Germain has appeared to be a plausible destination for Milinkovic-Savic over the last couple of years. The French champions are willing to spend up to €80m on the Juventus and Real Madrid target. PSG is also a club that Kezman played for, and maintains a good relationship with them.

Inter were also in the running for the 25-year-old's signature. However, their finances might prove to be an issue given Lazio's demands.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Statistically calculated strengths, weakness and styles of play



For more player stats -- https://t.co/n0ZDG5t7XT pic.twitter.com/uXTCuyxbMm — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 23, 2019

It is unsurprising to see clubs ranging from Spain to England court the services of the midfielder. A box-to-box player by trade, Milinkovic-Savic is a devastatingly well-rounded player. He's provided 37 goals and 26 assists in his 198 games for the club and has played a variety of roles from deeper in midfield to higher up in attack.

Both Juventus and Real Madrid require a midfielder of his ilk. The former have the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, new-recruit Arthur and a host of other options. However, the Lazio star could add an abundance of dynamism to Juventus's midfield.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in need of a midfield revamp. Former Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric is 34, and Toni Kroos is 30, which means that they have to keep a lookout for possible reinforcements.

Also Read: Ballon d'Or Power Ranking - July 2020