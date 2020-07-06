Real Madrid transfer news: Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic valued at €100M amidst Juventus, Chelsea interest
- Real Madrid could potentially attempt to sign the Serb after Juventus have dropped out of the race for his signature.
- Milinkovic-Savic is also a subject of interest for Chelsea and PSG.
Real Madrid and Juventus target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is valued at €100m, claim reports from Italy. The Serb, who has starred in SS Lazio's superb Serie A campaign this year, has been on the radar of Europe's elite for a few years. Both Juventus and Real Madrid have been credited with a substantial interest in Milinkovic-Savic.
The price is something that could play a massive part in any potential deal. Juventus, in particular, have long been linked with a move for the Lazio star. The Italian champions have made a habit of purchasing the best talent Italy has to offer and looked primed to secure his signature.
However, reports now claim that Juventus can no longer be considered a potential destination for the towering Serb due to Lazio's demands.
Real Madrid, Chelsea, and PSG in tug-of-war for Juventus target
After Juventus have been reportedly ruled out of the running for Milinkovic-Savic, the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG are now set to battle for his services.
Chelsea are another club that have been linked with the Serb for a while now, mainly due to a connection off the pitch. The 25-year-old is represented by Mateja Kezman, a former Chelsea player in the early 2000s. He is said to be on good terms with the club's advisor Claude Makelele, who he shared the pitch with at Chelsea.
Kezman labelled his client 'the most complete player in Europe' two years ago when there was a transfer saga with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and others clubs. The former were interested in Milinkovic-Savic as a replacement for an unsettled Paul Pogba, who reportedly wanted to depart from Manchester.
The Red Devils are still mentioned as a potential destination, albeit only in the event of Pogba's departure.
Paris Saint-Germain has appeared to be a plausible destination for Milinkovic-Savic over the last couple of years. The French champions are willing to spend up to €80m on the Juventus and Real Madrid target. PSG is also a club that Kezman played for, and maintains a good relationship with them.
Inter were also in the running for the 25-year-old's signature. However, their finances might prove to be an issue given Lazio's demands.
It is unsurprising to see clubs ranging from Spain to England court the services of the midfielder. A box-to-box player by trade, Milinkovic-Savic is a devastatingly well-rounded player. He's provided 37 goals and 26 assists in his 198 games for the club and has played a variety of roles from deeper in midfield to higher up in attack.
Both Juventus and Real Madrid require a midfielder of his ilk. The former have the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, new-recruit Arthur and a host of other options. However, the Lazio star could add an abundance of dynamism to Juventus's midfield.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in need of a midfield revamp. Former Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric is 34, and Toni Kroos is 30, which means that they have to keep a lookout for possible reinforcements.
