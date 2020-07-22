According to Goal, Real Madrid are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen to send Reiner Jesus on loan to the Bundesliga outfit. The Brazilian joined the La Liga champions in the January transfer window and has plied his trade with Real Madrid Castilla to get valuable game time under his belt.

Los Blancos believe the Bundesliga is the ideal destination for their starlet to further his development as they remain locked in talks with Leverkusen. The deal to send Reiner to the Bundesliga outfit could have serious implications in Chelsea's pursuit of Kai Havertz.

The Blues are frontrunners to secure the German's signature and could be boosted by the fact that Real Madrid's Reiner is a tailor-made replacement for him, albeit on a loan deal.

Real Madrid to loan out Reiner to get him ready for the first team

Vinicius and Rodrygo have enjoyed decent seasons with Real Madrid

Reiner is seen as one of the stars of the future and is another one of Real Madrid's crown jewels, as the club already boast the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes, amongst others. Over the years, Los Blancos have kept a keen eye on up and coming Brazilian players and have not refrained from spending the big bucks on teenagers.

Having joined the club earlier this season, Reiner has not featured for the senior team. The 18-year-old, however, is seen as a big talent and has already played for the Brazil U-23 side. The attacking midfielder only made 14 senior appearances for Flamengo before joining Real Madrid for €35 million.

In that period, Reiner made such a big impression that he outgrew the Brazilian outfit so quickly, as Los Blancos moved swiftly to complete his signing. Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are still in talks to find an agreement and could do so in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

After winning the La Liga title, Real Madrid will now prepare for the knockout stages of the Champions League next month. Zinedine Zidane's side need to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Manchester City to make it through to the quarterfinals, after a disappointing defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu in March.

Also Read: Fans vote for La Liga Player of the Season; Lionel Messi not first