Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos aim to splash £84m on Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga

Rachel Syiemlieh 17 Dec 2019, 13:47 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - 2019 Trophée des Champions

Real Madrid have reportedly decided to step up their pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga despite Rennes' staggering £84 million (€100m) valuation of the defensive midfielder.

Eduardo Camavinga also on the radar of Manchester United and Barcelona

The 17-year-old has caught the attention of an array of European powerhouses with his performances in Ligue 1, with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona also keeping tabs on his current situation at Rennes.

The Angola-born midfielder became the youngest-ever player to make his professional senior debut for the French outfit at the age of 16 and is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from French football.

His scintillating performance against Paris Saint-Germain back in August, during which he set up a goal in a 2-1 victory, shot him to the limelight and earned him a place on the transfer lists of several clubs.

The Rennes star netted his first league goal for the club against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday after holding off two defenders and hitting the ball past Anthony Lopes and into the net.

89’ ⏱ : Camavingaaaaaaaa ! Quel travail de notre milieu de terrain. Crochet, frappe du droit et c’est au fond ! 1er but en @Ligue1Conforama.#OLSRFC 0-1 pic.twitter.com/jTapLkXs1b — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) December 15, 2019

According to L'Equipe, Camavinga could be set for a big move to the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid have made initial contact with Rennes this week.

Rennes president Olivier Letang is believed to have put a price tag of £84 million on the youngster, who has already made his France under-21 debut last month. However, Los Blancos are reportedly prepared to splash the cash in order to land the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Rennes stand a single point behind third-placed Lille in Ligue 1 and are next scheduled to face Amiens SC in the Coupe de la Ligue.

