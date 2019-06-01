Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos are preparing a new bid of £106 million for Eden Hazard

Hazard is likely to make a move to Madrid

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are expected to table a new bid of £106 million to sign Eden Hazard in the next few days. Although a transfer for the Belgian looks imminent, Chelsea are trying to gain as much as they can from the deal.

In case you didn’t know...

After Wednesday’s 4-1 Europa League final victory over Arsenal, Hazard more or less confirmed his move away from the Stamford bridge as he said "I think it’s goodbye". It appears that after seven years at Chelsea, he felt that it was time for a new challenge.

The heart of the matter

If reports coming out of England are to be believed, Real Madrid are expected to launch a new bid of £106 million to sign Eden Hazard in the coming few days.

The 28-year-old wanted to leave the Blues last summer as well for his dream club but was told by the management that under no circumstance will he be sold. However, the Belgian has since rejected all the contract extensions offered to him this season in a bid to force a move to the Spanish capital.

The Chelsea ace will soon be in his final year of the contract and the management believes it is their last chance to cash in on the player. Seeing Madrid's haste in sealing the deal, they want an amount more than £100 million.

Hazard has already informed Chelsea of his decision to leave and will not sign a new contract and therefore would leave for free next summer, if they attempt to hold him.

If the transfer goes ahead, it will put an end to Real Madrid's long run of pursuit of Hazard.

The transfer will hurt Chelsea because they face a long transfer ban and Hazard's potential successor Callum Hudson Odoi is currently sidelined too. However, the Londoners seem powerless as the Belgian leaves like a legend after delivering his promise of winning the Europa League.

What's next?

Real Madrid are hopeful of announcing the player as soon as possible if they get his signature.