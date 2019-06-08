×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos confirm signing of Chelsea star

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
News
225   //    08 Jun 2019, 02:32 IST

Eden Hazard with Europa League trophy
Eden Hazard with Europa League trophy

What's the story?

Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of Eden Hazard from Real Madrid in a five-year deal. The Los Blancos will pay £88 million up front, but the fee may rise up to £130 million depending on the add-on clauses. He will officially be unveiled at Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, June 13th, but medical tests are yet to be determined.

In case you didn't know..

Eden Hazard has been one of the best players in world football over the last few years and Florentino Perez admitted his desire to lure him to Santiago Bernabeu in a recent interview.

Real Madrid saw him as a perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, but Chelsea were too stubborn in their stance by not letting him leave. A year later, they have signed the reigning Europa League winner.

The heart of the matter

After the Europa League triumph at Baku, Eden Hazard waved goodbye to the English side. Ten days later, Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of the 28-year-old from Chelsea, who has put pen to paper.

The forward will officially be unveiled in front of the Real Madrid supporters on June 13th.

In an official statement from Real Madrid, it read the following:

"Real Madrid C. F. and Chelsea FC have agreed to the transfer of the player Eden Hazard.
The player is linked to the club during the next five seasons, until June 30, 2024.
Eden Hazard will be presented as a new player of Real Madrid on Thursday June 13 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, after passing the relevant medical examination."
The 28-year-old is the third signing of this transfer window and would follow Eder Militao and Luka Jovic.

What's next?

This definitely would not be the last signing of Zinedine Zidane as he eyes a defender and midfielder. Ferland Mendy has been linked intensively, along with the likes of Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard
