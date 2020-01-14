Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos considering Timo Werner approach

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Timo Werner has emerged as a target for Real Madrid

According to Sky Germany, Real Madrid want to sign RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, as they look to add their striking options. The German international has been one of the most potent goalscorers in Europe with 24 goals and 7 assists for club and country this season and looks set to move on at the end of the season.

While Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with the 23-year-old in recent weeks, the Spanish giants are weighing up an offer for him in the summer to provide cover and competition to Karim Benzema, whose contract runs out in 2021. Zinedine Zidane is reportedly unhappy with his Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz as backup options to the Frenchman and Werner is attracting interest from the Spanish capital, as Los Blancos look to send out a statement of intent in the transfer market.

While Werner's release clause is unclear at this stage, it is believed to be between €30m-€60m and it remains to be seen if Zidane's side intensify their interest in the summer. According to Sky Germany reporter Marc Behrenbeck, Madrid have scouted the German international extensively and are reportedly preparing an offer to acquire his services in the summer.

“He is currently being scouted very intensively. As we hear from Spain, it is only a matter of time before Real Madrid contact Werner and also makes an offer."

Real Madrid raided the Bundesliga last year with the big money addition of Luka Jovic and it looks like the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners could at it once again, as they look to snap up Werner at the end of the season.