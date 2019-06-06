×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos demand second Ferland Mendy medical

Prathamesh Murugesan
ANALYST
News
442   //    06 Jun 2019, 18:00 IST

Atalanta v Olympique Lyon - UEFA Europa League
Atalanta v Olympique Lyon - UEFA Europa League

What's the story?

Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy has already passed his Real Madrid medical, but Los Blancos want to have another examination to look into his hip, which has given him problems in the past, it has been claimed.

In case you didn't know...

Mendy is a highly rated 23-year-old left-back, and Real Madrid are keen on signing him to replace the ageing Marcelo.

The France international was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, and has a bright future ahead of him.

The heart of the matter

The financial part of the deal has already been agreed with both the club and the player, with Mendy's injury concern being the only issue delaying the transfer. A second medical examination will be conducted to confirm that the Frenchman's hip problem will not become a recurring issue in the future.

Before spending time at Le Havre's youth set-up, Mendy had been a part of Paris Saint-Germain's academy. He was released from their youth team when a form of arthritis in his hip forced him out of action for a prolonged period when he was just 15 years old.

Mendy is known for being a very balanced full-back, focusing on both the offensive and defensive parts of his game. His relentless running and offensive output in the final third have earned him comparisons to his namesake Benjamin Mendy oh Manchester City.

He started 27 Ligue 1 matches for Lyon last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His performances in the Champions League, especially against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, enhanced his reputation as one of Europe's most promising young defenders.

With Real Madrid's current left-back Marcelo recently turning 31, Mendy will prove to be a quality addition to Zinedine Zidane's squad.

What's next?

Mendy has been included in Didier Deschamps' France squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Turkey and Andorra.

Following that, Zidane will want him rested ahead of Real Madrid's pre-season in the United states.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Olympique Lyonnais Football Marcelo Ferland Mendy Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid Transfer News: Full-back set for Real Madrid medical
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos on the verge of signing Ligue 1 star 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Lyon deny that an agreement has been struck between Los Blancos and Ferland Mendy 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Top defensive target agrees €40M move to the Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Ferland Mendy could be the perfect replacement for Marcelo
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos plotting a surprise move for Ferland Mendy
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos in talks to sign €100M-rated Ligue 1 star amid interest
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Real Madrid close in on Lyon full-back amid interest from Barcelona and Juventus
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Zinedine Zidane wants Ligue 1 midfielder 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos will let Sergio Ramos leave if a good offer comes in
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us