Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos in talks to sign €100M-rated Ligue 1 star amid interest

What's the story?

According to reports from the Spanish media outlet AS, Real Madrid held initial talks over the signing of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele who is valued €100 million. Barring Real Madrid, clubs like Juventus and PSG are also interested.

In case you didn't know...

Ndombele is attracting a lot of interest from top clubs across Europe. The 22-year-old midfielder is enjoying a stellar campaign and featured 44 times for Lyon in the current 2018/19 season. With 2 goals and 7 assists, the French midfielder has proven himself to be an asset for the Ligue 1 side.

Lyon are third in the Ligue 1 table but remain 22 points behind league leaders PSG. The Ligue 1 giants were knocked out by Barcelona in the Round of 16 of the Champions League but Ndombele showed his calibre in the first leg.

Ndombele has a contract with Lyon until 2023 but Lyon president claimed that they won't let too many players go.

"I get the feeling we're going to be attacked this summer," Aulas said a few weeks ago. "Top European clubs are keen on our players, but I think we'll only let one or two leave."

The heart of the matter

Zinedine Zidane is desperate to revamp the Los Blancos squad with some new signings and has urged the Madrid hierarchy to make a move for the Lyon midfielder.

ICYMI | Real Madrid have begun talks over the summer signing of Tanguy Ndombélé from Lyon. https://t.co/4VWlUD9pXc — AS English (@English_AS) April 29, 2019

According to the report, the representatives of the French midfielder went to the Spanish capital and the initial talks between the two parties were successful. The Madrid hierarchy described their terms in the negotiations which were suitable for Ndombele.

But securing Ndombele won't be an easy task for Los Blancos as clubs like Juventus and PSG are also eyeing a swoop for the Lyon star. The asking price of Lyon is €100 million but it can be negotiated as per earlier reports.

What's next?

Real Madrid will want their abysmal season to get over as quickly as possible. The Spanish giants will face Villareal, Real Sociedad and Real Betis in their remaining LaLiga fixtures.