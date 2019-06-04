Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos on the verge of signing Ligue 1 star

Ferland Mendy- Olympique Lyonnais

What's the news?

It has been claimed that Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy is on the verge of joining Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid had a season to forget, finishing third in La Liga and getting knocked out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. Zinedine Zidane is keen to revamp his struggling squad by signing some fresh faces this summer.

A plethora of players have been heavily linked with the Spanish giants. If the reports surrounding the club are to be believed, Real Madrid are willing to break the bank for the likes of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba. However, Los Blancos are not only looking to strengthen their midfield and forward line, but are also trying to better their defence.

Marcelo, 31, may have played his last game for Real Madrid. Since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus last summer, the Brazilian has been linked with a move to Turin as he shares a great relationship with the Portuguese star.

Marcelo struggled last season and Real Madrid want Mendy to replace the Brazilian full-back.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Real Madrid are on the brink of signing Mendy. It is believed that Los Blancos would finalise the transfer in the upcoming days. New Lyon sporting director Juninho Pernambucano has given his thumbs up to the move and the Frenchman will undergo a medical with a club doctor in Paris.

Mendy, 23, played 30 matches for Lyon in Ligue 1 last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He won 63.64% tackles on an average and also had a 84% passing accuracy in the league in the 2018-19 campaign.

What's next?

Mendy is currently with the French national team and is preparing for the UEFA Euro qualifiers. France will play their next match against Turkey on 8th June.