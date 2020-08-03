Reports: Real Madrid prepare 4-man shortlist to overhaul aging squad

Real Madrid have prepared a shortlist of four players to overhaul their current squad over the upcoming transfer windows, according to a report by AS. The shortlist includes Kylian Mbappé, Eduardo Camavinga, Benoît Badiashile and Erling Braut Håland.

The report suggests that Real Madrid are looking to complete the signings of all four by the summer of 2022. The Los Blancos are looking to complete the signing of Benoît Badiashile this summer, as the Madrid giants fear that he might be snapped up by another club this window, with reported interest from Manchester United.

Good morning! The AS front page today focuses on Monaco's 19-year-old defender Benoît Badiashile, "The New Varane" upon whom Zidane has his eye. More on this story soon... pic.twitter.com/SatLPLvXt6 — AS English (@English_AS) July 31, 2020

Real Madrid interested in signing young talents

Real Madrid have been remarkably successful in their recent history, under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane. However, some first-team players need replacing as they enter the twilight of their career.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain competes for the ball with Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid

Captain Sergio Ramos, defender Marcelo, midfield generals Toni Kroos and Luka Modric and star striker Karim Benzema are all the wrong side of 30. Kylian Mbappe has long been touted to move to the Madrid giants and is viewed as a long term replacement for Benzema.

The report suggests that the Los Blancos will try to sign the French international by 2021. His current contract with PSG runs out in 2022, so he would be available for a reasonable price in the next window.

Eduardo Camavinga could yet leave Rennes this summer, with Real Madrid still very much interested pic.twitter.com/LtcdY5WRbz — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) July 7, 2020

Defensive midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has taken the Ligue 1 by storm, despite being just 17-years-old. The midfielder is also one of Real's targets for the 2021 season, which will allow the Rennes midfielder to have another season in France.

PSG are also interested in signing the youngster, but according to reports in MARCA, Camavinga is intent on moving to the Spanish capital and has informed the Rennes directors to reject any approach from other clubs.

Centre-back Benoît Badiashile has broken into the Monaco first team this season and is viewed by Zidane as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos. The 19-year-old has attracted attention from several clubs in Europe including Manchester United, and is reportedly available for a fee of around £27 million.

Erling Braut Håland has hit the ground running since his move to Borussia Dortmund in January. The 20-year-old is a target for Real Madrid, and the report suggests that there is a verbal pact between his agent and the club to allow the youngster to leave in 2022 for a reasonable price.