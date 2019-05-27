Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos to target Liverpool defender as a replacement for Sergio Ramos

Virgil Van-Dijk- Liverpool FC

What is the story?

Reports from Spanish media outlets have claimed that Liverpool's superstar defender Virgil Van-Dijk is on the radar of Real Madrid. Los Blancos want to sign the Dutch asset to replace their club captain Sergio Ramos, who could leave the club during the summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know

It has been claimed that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is going to leave the Spanish capital during the summer transfer window due to the nasty relationship between him and club president Florentino Perez. This season, Real Madrid finished third in the La Liga, 19 points behind champions FC Barcelona.

The Madrid based club also failed to secure go past the quarter-finals after suffering an awful defeat against Ajax in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. On the other hand, Liverpool has enjoyed a successful season under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

Despite having 97 points, they failed to seal the Premier League title thanks to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

In the Premier League this season, van Dijk played all 38 games, keeping the most number of clean sheets (21) for the Merseyside club. The Dutchman won 245 duels this season in the Premier League with an average of 90% passing accuracy per match. He also conceded 0.32 fouls and won 73.68% tackles per match.

The heart of the matter

According to the reports from AS (via Liverpool Echo) and Marca, Real Madrid are plotting to launch a bid for the 27-year-old Dutchman.

Real Madrid will look to sign Virgil Van Dijk from Liverpool if Sergio Ramos leaves the club this summer. (Source: MARCA) pic.twitter.com/kpvM5jY14T — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 25, 2019

As per reports, Ramos is unhappy and is desperate to end his relationship with Los Blancos after 14 years. Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are reportedly monitoring the year-old-old Spaniard.

What is next?

Liverpool will play the UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur in an all-English encounter on 2nd June at Wanda Metropolitano whereas Real Madrid will be looking to wrap up their transfer business as quickly as possible.

