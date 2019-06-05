×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Lyon deny that an agreement has been struck between Los Blancos and Ferland Mendy 

Sayan Chatterjee
86   //    05 Jun 2019, 11:34 IST

What's the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet Marca, Real Madrid will soon announce the arrival of Ferland Mendy as they have agreed on the transfer fee for the Olympique Lyon fullback.

But Lyon has denied any agreement with Los Blancos for the player in the club's own statement.

In case you didn't know...

Since his arrival to Lyon in 2017, Mendy is enjoying a gradual rise to fame after his stellar performances. The left-back has already proven himself to be an asset for the Ligue 1 giants and remains an undisputed starter for them.

The 23-year-old featured in 44 matches in all competitions for Lyon in the recently concluded season, bagging three goals and three assists. Like Marcelo, Mendy likes to push forward and help out in attacks but he is also equally capable of keeping his opponents' attacks at bay.

He caught the eye after his performance against Barcelona in the Champions League Round of 16 fixture. His current contract with Lyon will expire in 2023 and it is well known that Zinedine Zidane is a keen admirer of the player.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Mendy will be announced as a Los Blancos player in the coming days as they have finalised a deal. Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Lyon for €50 million on a 6 year deal which will expire in 2025.

Mendy is expected to provide competition for the role of the left-back. However contrary to media reports, the French club has dismissed suggestions that their defender is on his way out.

What's next?

Even though Lyon has currently deny that a deal has been completed between Real Madrid and the player, it could be a matter of time before Mendy makes the move to La Liga.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football Olympique Lyonnais Football Ferland Mendy Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
