Real Madrid Transfer News: Madrid & Juventus chase €120m Portuguese attacker

Joao Felix

What's the rumour?

Joao Felix has been a sensation for Benfica in LIGA Nos and has attracted attention from many top-tier sides in Europe, including the likes of Manchester City and United, but various reports have suggested that Real Madrid and Juventus are the frontrunners for the young prodigy's signature this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Joao Felix is a 19-year-old second striker who has scored 10 goals and assisted five in 19 games for Benfica so far this season. He also plays for Portugal's U21s but is bound to be called up to the senior side very soon.

Felix has a market value of around £30m but the forward has recently signed a new contract with Benfica which includes a release clause of €120m (£103m), which could put off those who were dubious about him in the first place.

But for clubs like Juventus and Real Madrid, who both have very deep pockets, the interest could still be there, given the value that Felix could potentially bring to their clubs.

The heart of the matter

Although those closest to him are flattered by the offers coming in from top clubs across Europe, it seems that the option of moving to Madrid is still the one they prefer.

Also, the release clause is negotiable, so, if a side like Madrid come forth with a huge sum of money for the midfielder, Benfica are still likely to accept it because of how much good it would do the club in the long-run.

Moreover, if a club included a player or two in the deal, Benfica would probably be even more inclined to genuinely listen to what's on offer.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

The whole transfer depends on how lenient Benfica will be with the release clause, as it's unlikely that any club will splash over £100m on a player as young and inexperienced as Felix. But there's definitely a lot of interest which boosts the possibility of a deal being finalised.

What's next?

While Benfica may be where Joao Felix is most comfortable right now, if he wants to do what's right for the prosperity of his career, then a move to either Juventus or Real Madrid would be a huge step in the right direction for him. He has boundless potential and at a club like that, he would realise it.

