Real Madrid to offer up to €330 million for Neymar, but Manchester United have advantage because of 1 reason, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 11, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Kanchelskis wants Bale at United

Former Manchester United attacker Andrei Kanchelskis hopes that United sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. He thinks that the Welshman could rejuvenate his career at Old Trafford as he is currently going through a very tough time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kanchelskis believes that the Welshman needs love and that United would have a huge advantage because they can afford to pay his wages. He also added that Manchester United might be thinking about signing the Welshman as the Red Devils aren’t renewing the contracts of some player at the club.

“There’s no denying Real Madrid are underperforming at the moment and it doesn’t matter who you are, no player would enjoy that,” Kanchelskis said.

“I do believe Bale would reignite his career if he came to Man Utd. I believe Bale needs to be loved and that’s exactly what the United fans and Solskjaer would do for him.

“If Bale were to leave Real Madrid, Man United have a great advantage in the fact that they are one of the only clubs that could afford his wages.

“With a few players contracts expiring in the summer, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was something the board were thinking about and why they may not be renewing some.”

All about Neymar

There are two reports here. One says that Real Madrid are willing to pay up to €330 million for the Brazilian, which is €300 million to PSG and €30 million to his agent. They also report that Madrid would pay him €45 million-a-year, making him the highest-paid player in the world.

However, another report claims that Manchester United have entered the race for the Brazilian and hold the advantage because of the fact that they are also going to sign Coutinho, who is a friend of Neymar, from Barcelona. The report also adds that United could exceed any offer made by Madrid for Neymar, both in terms of wages and transfer fee.

