×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid to offer up to €330 million for Neymar, but Manchester United have advantage because of 1 reason, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 11, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
7.13K   //    11 Mar 2019, 22:59 IST

Rio Carnival 2019 - Day 2
Rio Carnival 2019 - Day 2

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Kanchelskis wants Bale at United

Former Manchester United attacker Andrei Kanchelskis hopes that United sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. He thinks that the Welshman could rejuvenate his career at Old Trafford as he is currently going through a very tough time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kanchelskis believes that the Welshman needs love and that United would have a huge advantage because they can afford to pay his wages. He also added that Manchester United might be thinking about signing the Welshman as the Red Devils aren’t renewing the contracts of some player at the club.

“There’s no denying Real Madrid are underperforming at the moment and it doesn’t matter who you are, no player would enjoy that,” Kanchelskis said.

“I do believe Bale would reignite his career if he came to Man Utd. I believe Bale needs to be loved and that’s exactly what the United fans and Solskjaer would do for him.

“If Bale were to leave Real Madrid, Man United have a great advantage in the fact that they are one of the only clubs that could afford his wages.

“With a few players contracts expiring in the summer, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was something the board were thinking about and why they may not be renewing some.”

All about Neymar

There are two reports here. One says that Real Madrid are willing to pay up to €330 million for the Brazilian, which is €300 million to PSG and €30 million to his agent. They also report that Madrid would pay him €45 million-a-year, making him the highest-paid player in the world.

However, another report claims that Manchester United have entered the race for the Brazilian and hold the advantage because of the fact that they are also going to sign Coutinho, who is a friend of Neymar, from Barcelona. The report also adds that United could exceed any offer made by Madrid for Neymar, both in terms of wages and transfer fee. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Madrid youngster wants to move to Manchester United for €80 million, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid to make a shock €120 million bid to sign forward rarely linked to them before and more - January 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Manchester United want Real Madrid superstar and are willing to swap €90 million star for him and more – December 1, 2018
RELATED STORY
Neymar reveals the one huge condition to join Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea want Jordi Alba and more: Transfer round-up, May 30, 2018
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer €170 million + James Rodriguez for top transfer target, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign striker and more: Transfer Roundup, March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
European giants willing to spend €175 million on Manchester United target, Real Madrid eying move for Monchi, and more Real Madrid transfer news: 9 March, 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich star, Real Madrid's stunning offer for Neymar revealed and more LaLiga news: 9 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer News : Neymar to join Real Madrid on one condition, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to not sign transfer target and more - Transfer Roundup, 5 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target, Real Madrid plan 5 Galactico signings, and more LaLiga news: 7 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star wants Manchester United move, Real Madrid activate defender's €75M release clause and more LaLiga news: 10 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 28
16 Mar REA LEV 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Levante
16 Mar HUE DEP 05:30 PM Huesca vs Deportivo Alavés
16 Mar REA CEL 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
16 Mar ATH ATL 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
17 Mar LEG GIR 01:15 AM Leganés vs Girona
17 Mar EIB REA 04:30 PM Eibar vs Real Valladolid
17 Mar ESP SEV 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
17 Mar VAL GET 11:00 PM Valencia vs Getafe
17 Mar VIL RAY 11:00 PM Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano
18 Mar REA BAR 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Barcelona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us