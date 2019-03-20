Barcelona optimistic about signing Real Madrid target, Florentino Perez eyes €70 million defender to replace Raphael Varane and more Real Madrid transfer news March 20, 2019

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer roundup of the day! There is no doubt that the Galacticos are currently the most active club in the mill and so without further ado, let’s have a look at what the media says about the greatest club of all time…

Ian McGarry on Hazard

😠 Chelsea are unhappy with Real Madrid over speculation regarding Eden Hazard #CFC #RMCFhttps://t.co/9uKkLWperL — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) March 20, 2019

Journalist Ian McGarry believes that Eden Hazard could join the Galacticos in the summer. He revealed that the player was calm regarding his situation even last summer.

The Belgian could have last summer itself but didn’t force the issue like his compatriot Thibaut Courtois did as it would have upset the Blues, McGarry further went on to reveal.

“I’ve been told many times, right from close season last summer, that Hazard was perfectly calm about his situation, that he’s spoken to Chelsea and told them that he didn’t rule out staying at the club,” McGarry said.

“However, if Real Madrid came in for him and they found a way to agree a valuation etc then it was his choice to leave.

“And rather than do it last summer, where he had a period of believing he might move along with [Thibaut] Courtois to Madrid in that window, he decided that that was not something that he wanted to do, it would upset Chelsea too much and he felt at his stage in his career he could wait another year.”

As a result, McGarry thinks that Chelsea are aware that they might have to sell their prized asset this year but the final choice rests on the Belgium captain itself.

“So I’m fairly certain that Chelsea already believe that they will sell Hazard to Real Madrid.

“It’s the player’s choice, he’s been a brilliant servant, probably for more years than maybe he might have stuck around for to be fair.

