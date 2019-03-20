×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona optimistic about signing Real Madrid target, Florentino Perez eyes €70 million defender to replace Raphael Varane and more Real Madrid transfer news March 20, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
977   //    20 Mar 2019, 23:59 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer roundup of the day! There is no doubt that the Galacticos are currently the most active club in the mill and so without further ado, let’s have a look at what the media says about the greatest club of all time…

Ian McGarry on Hazard


Journalist Ian McGarry believes that Eden Hazard could join the Galacticos in the summer. He revealed that the player was calm regarding his situation even last summer.

The Belgian could have last summer itself but didn’t force the issue like his compatriot Thibaut Courtois did as it would have upset the Blues, McGarry further went on to reveal.

“I’ve been told many times, right from close season last summer, that Hazard was perfectly calm about his situation, that he’s spoken to Chelsea and told them that he didn’t rule out staying at the club,” McGarry said.

“However, if Real Madrid came in for him and they found a way to agree a valuation etc then it was his choice to leave.

“And rather than do it last summer, where he had a period of believing he might move along with [Thibaut] Courtois to Madrid in that window, he decided that that was not something that he wanted to do, it would upset Chelsea too much and he felt at his stage in his career he could wait another year.”

As a result, McGarry thinks that Chelsea are aware that they might have to sell their prized asset this year but the final choice rests on the Belgium captain itself.

“So I’m fairly certain that Chelsea already believe that they will sell Hazard to Real Madrid.

“It’s the player’s choice, he’s been a brilliant servant, probably for more years than maybe he might have stuck around for to be fair.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Matthijs de Ligt Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Real Madrid Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Real Madrid transfer news: Sarabia monitored by Madrid, Matthijs De Ligt rejects Barcelona to negotiate with Real Madrid and more - January 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Florentino Perez is obsessed about signing Barcelona target whose agent wants a huge sign-on fee from Real Madrid and more Real Madrid transfer news February 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid on 3 conditions, Barcelona confirm interest in €65 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 7 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid negotiating big-money move for De Ligt, Los Blancos can sign top target for €200 million as he wants to leave Tottenham and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos reported to have completed signing of star Porto defender
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer up to €330 million for Neymar, but Manchester United have advantage because of 1 reason, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 11, 2019
RELATED STORY
Zidane wants 2 sold and 5 signed at Real Madrid, Barcelona beat Liverpool to sign €70M star and more LaLiga news: 12 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United star wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid eye €80M defender and more LaLiga news: 29 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to sign 2 Real Madrid superstars apart from Marcelo, Lionel Messi unhappy with Barcelona's transfer plans and more: Transfer Roundup, 20 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to complete 3 signings in 24 hours, Real Madrid to bid €80M for defender, and more La Liga news: 6th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
30 Mar GIR ATH 01:30 AM Girona vs Athletic Club
30 Mar GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
30 Mar BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
30 Mar CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
31 Mar DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
31 Mar LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
31 Mar RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
31 Mar SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
31 Mar REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us