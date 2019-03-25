×
Real Madrid transfer news: 3 European giants want Gareth Bale, Madrid to offer €280 million for their biggest target and more – March 25, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.14K   //    25 Mar 2019, 18:50 IST

Wales v Slovakia - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier
Wales v Slovakia - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Duncan Castles on Eden Hazard

Journalist Duncan Castles is of the opinion that Eden Hazard to Real Madrid might take a lot of time to happen. Speaking on the way Florentino Perez goes about making deals, Castles stated that the construction magnate approaches the player at first and after having their full consensus, contacts the club.

“One of the things with Hazard though is I would suspect that this will be a deal that goes a long way through the transfer window,” he told The Transfer Window podcast.

“I think if you look at the way that [Florentino Perez]] has tended to recruit players in the past, they make these approaches, they make it clear to the player that he’s wanted. They get the player onboard.”

He then added that the Galacticos make “lowball” offers to pressurize the selling club into coming to a conclusion that suits Real Madrid and since Eden Hazard just has a year left in his contract and also wants to join the Merengues, the advantage is in with Real Madrid.

“Then they go to the club that owns the player’s contract and they put lowball offers in and wait for the pressure to be exerted on the club and them to assess their options, and that club try and get the biggest transfer fee possible and, generally, it goes down close to the wire in the transfer window as that negation process goes through with Madrid confident that they will get the best price because they know the player wants to come to them.”

“And in a situation like this, Madrid knowing that Chelsea have got a difficult choice because they will lose him for nothing in a year’s time.”


La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Gareth Bale Kylian Mbappe Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Real Madrid Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
