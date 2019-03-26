×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid transfer news: Superstar wants €40 million-a-year wages to join Madrid, Salah might reject Real Madrid and more - March 26, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.06K   //    26 Mar 2019, 21:11 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Sterling to Madrid

Former Chelsea star Chris Sutton has claimed that Real Madrid should opt for Raheem Sterling instead of Eden Hazard. According to him, the Englishman is a world-class player who has the ability to do almost anything with the ball.

Sutton praised Sterling's passing, movement and finishing and questioned as to which defender would want to face someone as good as him.

“You have to say that Raheem Sterling is now world class,” the pundit wrote.

“If you were Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, surely you would want to buy him over Eden Hazard. Is there anything Sterling cannot do?

“His weight of pass is superb, his movement off the ball is lethal and he has become deadly in front of goal.

“What defender in the world would want to face Sterling in this form?”

He then added that Sterling is so good that he is always going to beat his opponent and that his current performances with England are a testament to the fact that he can do well in the international arena.

He concluded by stating that if he was the one making the decisions at Real Madrid, he would have attempted to sign the superstar who plies his trade for Manchester City.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t matter if you take him on or back off — either way he will destroy you. He is still just 24 and improving year on year. His wonderful performances for England in the last two games have confirmed that he can thrive on the international stage.

“Sterling is one of the hottest properties in world football. If I was Real Madrid, I’d be making him my No 1 target.”


1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Kylian Mbappe Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Real Madrid Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Real Madrid transfer news: 3 European giants want Gareth Bale, Madrid to offer €280 million for their biggest target and more – March 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Kylian Mbappe makes two huge demands to join Real Madrid, update on Brahim Diaz and more - December 15, 2018
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid could lose Toni Kroos as they pursue €180 million superstar and more - December 8, 2018
RELATED STORY
PSG willing to sell Neymar or Mbappe to Real Madrid but on one condition, Bale closer than ever to leaving Madrid and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Florentino Perez to sign Chelsea and Man City superstar | Eden Hazard To Real Madrid | Sterling to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
European giants willing to spend €175 million on Manchester United target, Real Madrid eying move for Monchi, and more Real Madrid transfer news: 9 March, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid rumours: Los Blancos ready to offer €350 million for Paris Saint-Germain superstar 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: 3 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should sign for Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Mbappe move to Real Madrid on the cards this summer
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Neymar sends warning to Florentino Perez regarding move to Real Madrid and more - January 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
30 Mar GIR ATH 01:30 AM Girona vs Athletic Club
30 Mar GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
30 Mar BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
30 Mar CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
31 Mar DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
31 Mar LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
31 Mar RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
31 Mar SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
31 Mar REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us