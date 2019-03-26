Real Madrid transfer news: Superstar wants €40 million-a-year wages to join Madrid, Salah might reject Real Madrid and more - March 26, 2019

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

Sterling to Madrid

Former Chelsea star Chris Sutton has claimed that Real Madrid should opt for Raheem Sterling instead of Eden Hazard. According to him, the Englishman is a world-class player who has the ability to do almost anything with the ball.

Sutton praised Sterling's passing, movement and finishing and questioned as to which defender would want to face someone as good as him.

“You have to say that Raheem Sterling is now world class,” the pundit wrote.

“If you were Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, surely you would want to buy him over Eden Hazard. Is there anything Sterling cannot do?

“His weight of pass is superb, his movement off the ball is lethal and he has become deadly in front of goal.

“What defender in the world would want to face Sterling in this form?”

He then added that Sterling is so good that he is always going to beat his opponent and that his current performances with England are a testament to the fact that he can do well in the international arena.

He concluded by stating that if he was the one making the decisions at Real Madrid, he would have attempted to sign the superstar who plies his trade for Manchester City.

“It doesn’t matter if you take him on or back off — either way he will destroy you. He is still just 24 and improving year on year. His wonderful performances for England in the last two games have confirmed that he can thrive on the international stage.

“Sterling is one of the hottest properties in world football. If I was Real Madrid, I’d be making him my No 1 target.”

Don't buy Eden Hazard! Chris Sutton warns Zinedine Zidane that there's better value in the transfer market... #CFC #MCFC #RMCF https://t.co/JfwmluJAUH — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) March 26, 2019

