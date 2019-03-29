Real Madrid prepare €80 million bid for Serie A star while also eying move for €100 million defender and more Real Madrid transfer news, March 29, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! There is not much left to play for this season for the Blancos but there certainly is a lot to plan for in the summer.

So without further ado, gere are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos tonight!

Romeu on Mane

Former Barcelona star Oriol Romeu has praised his former Southampton team-mate Sadio Mane. The Senegalese has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as he is going through another phenomenal season with the Reds.

According to Romeu, Mane’s speed is his best asset as it makes it very difficult for the defenders to stop him. He also added that Mane’s physical prowess is exceptional.

“What I would highlight, above all, is his speed. He is a very electric and unbalancing player. He has exceptional physical and technical conditions.”

Romeu then added that playing for Liverpool has improved Mane a lot as a player. He also added that the forward’s ability in the attacking third has improved vastly this season.

As a result, Romeu is of the opinion that Mane is ready to play for a club like Real Madrid and also improve them a lot in attack. However, the Spaniard cautioned that he is not a direct Ronaldo replacement.

“At Liverpool, he’s grown a lot. This season he is exhibiting his best scoring level. I think he has acquired calm and composure when finishing plays, whether to score or assist. That is key.

“Yes, he’s prepared. Madrid is a bit weak in attack and he’s a type of player who does a lot of damage with space. He could help them reverse their current situation. He can give variants in attack, but he’s not a Cristiano Ronaldo-type finisher.”

