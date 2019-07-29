Real Madrid Transfer News: Mariano Diaz linked with a move back to France

Real Madrid v Villarreal - La Liga Santander

What's the story

AS Monaco are reportedly lining up a bid to sign Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid. The Real Madrid striker has been on the fringes of the first team after re-joining the side last year as the replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn't know

Mariano Diaz started his career with Real Madrid in 2011 after coming through various youth academies. The striker, after his debut, played for the Real Madrid C and B teams before eventually making into the first team during the 2016-17 season.

The 25-year-old though made his move to France in the next season to join Olympique Lyon after failing to break into the starting XI. In France, Mariano scored an impressive 21 goals in 45 appearances for the Les Gones prompting the Los Blancos to re-sign the striker as a last-minute replacement for Juventus-bound Cristiano Ronaldo.

The forward though couldn't replicate his form as he struggled with injuries and lack form, scoring just 4 goals n 19 appearances for the Los Blancos last season.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish daily Diario AS, Ligue 1 side AS Monaco is looking to sign 25-year-old Real Madrid striker Marino Diaz. The 2016-17 Ligue1 winners are in the market for a striker with their star striker Radamel Falcao increasingly closing on a move away from the Stade Louis II.

The Les Monégasques had earlier come close to signing AC Milan striker Andre Silva, but a problem in his knee during the routing medicals ahead of a move to Monaco put the move off.

The striker is unlikely to get any match time with Luka Jovic, Rodrygo, Kubo and Vinicius all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Monaco in talks over Mariano transfer according to reports in France. https://t.co/GuyzwcDf4K pic.twitter.com/FSvFTOjX5b — AS English (@English_AS) July 28, 2019

What's next

Mariano Diaz is with the Real Madrid squad for their pre-season at the United States but is unlikely to play any further part for the Los Blancos senior team with Zidane not considering as a part of his plans.