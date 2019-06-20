Real Madrid transfer news: Martin Ødegaard set for Bundesliga switch

Real Madrid and Norway midfielder Martin Ødegaard is set to sign for Bayer Leverkusen on loan, according to German site Kicker.

The wonderkid, now 20, spent last season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, and remains highly rated by Zinedine Zidane, but is not deemed good enough to make an impact in Los Blancos' first-team at this moment in time.

While he remains one of the world's top talents, Ødegaard was always going to have a tough time breaking into a star-studded midfield at the Bernabeu, and, as such, has slipped off the radar.

A move to the Bundesliga, however, could put him back on the map.

Ødegaard is seen as a potential replacement for Julian Brandt, who moved to Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer. He plays a similar creative role to the German in the centre of the pitch, but Brandt's would be significant shoes to fill.

Ødegaard scored eight times and assisted 10 in the Eredivisie in 2018/19, but a switch to Germany would be a step up in quality.

It is believed that Dutch champions Ajax were also interested in signing Ødegaard, and indeed had a bid of around €20 million turned down by Real Madrid, who only want a temporary move.

Norwegian sources, though, say that despite Ajax's interest, Ødegaard favours a switch to Germany and sees that as a positive step forward for his development.

It is easy to forget that he is still so young, having initially broken through at Strømsgodset in Norway's top flight at the age of just 15.

Having spent time on loan in Holland at both Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem over the last two seasons, Ødegaard wants a change in scenery to further improve his game, with Germany understandably viewed as being closer in terms of quality to La Liga, where he still hopes to be a success.

Real Madrid's policy of focusing more on young players now than was previously the case under the strictly Galactico model makes that more likely, but the upcoming year will be a big opportunity to shine on a bigger stage for the midfielder.

Impressing at the top end of the German top flight will serve as a realistic stepping stone into Real Madrid's first-team.

Ødegaard's Bundesliga switch, if confirmed, could well reignite his career and put him on the path to becoming the global star many still believe he is destined to become.