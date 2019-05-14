×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid receive €120 million bid for superstar, Galacticos star has offers from 5 clubs and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 14, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
9.58K   //    14 May 2019, 20:50 IST

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

#4 Hazard has made his decision

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has made a decision regarding his future. The Belgian captain has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and he has seemingly decided what to do next.

He added that despite making a decision, it was not up to him completely and that he would have preferred the matter to be resolved by now. However, the inability to do so has kept him and the fans in the dark.

“Yes I have made my decision [on his future] but it is not just about me.
“Would I have liked it to be cleared up earlier in the season? Yes, I wanted that but that’s not happened.
“I’m still waiting like you are waiting and the fans are waiting.”

When asked about whether he had informed the club of his decision, he said: “Yes. A couple of weeks ago.”

After that, he was asked whether Chelsea’s Champions League qualification has changed his decision. He responded: “No. I don’t think so.”

According to him, his decision has been made and that when he plays, his focus is on the pitch. As a result, he is not currently thinking about his decision, but instead, focusing on achieving wins for his club.

Advertisement
“I have made my decision, that’s it. I’m still waiting.
 “When you are on the pitch, you try to be focused on the pitch with the ball. That’s it. When I am on the pitch I just try to do the best. I am not thinking about this and this, my situation or the club’s situation. I just try to win games.”
1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Gareth Bale Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
Eden Hazard makes two huge demands to join Real Madrid, Galacticos eye €120 million move for superstar forward and more Real Madrid transfer news February 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard set to buy Gareth Bale’s house in Madrid, Chelsea enter race for Blancos and Barcelona target: Real Madrid transfer news, February 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid willing to sell Chelsea and Liverpool target for €150 million, Deal for left-back under scrutiny and more Real Madrid transfer news, February 18, 2019
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid on one condition and more Real Madrid transfer news: February 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid have a plan to sign £80 million Premier League superstar
RELATED STORY
Liverpool and Arsenal are willing to offer €100 million for Real Madrid superstar and more Real Madrid transfer news: February 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos asks Real Madrid to sell 6 players, Real Madrid to launch €180 million bid for Casemiro replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid offered to sign Joao Felix for only €60 million and more Real Madrid transfer news – April 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid accept €150 million bid for superstar, Barcelona superstar desperate to leave club and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard rejects move to Real Madrid because of Abramovich, Wanda Nara speaks out on reported rejection and more Real Madrid transfer news: February 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us