Real Madrid receive €120 million bid for superstar, Galacticos star has offers from 5 clubs and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 14, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

#4 Hazard has made his decision

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has made a decision regarding his future. The Belgian captain has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and he has seemingly decided what to do next.

He added that despite making a decision, it was not up to him completely and that he would have preferred the matter to be resolved by now. However, the inability to do so has kept him and the fans in the dark.

“Yes I have made my decision [on his future] but it is not just about me.

“Would I have liked it to be cleared up earlier in the season? Yes, I wanted that but that’s not happened.

“I’m still waiting like you are waiting and the fans are waiting.”

When asked about whether he had informed the club of his decision, he said: “Yes. A couple of weeks ago.”

After that, he was asked whether Chelsea’s Champions League qualification has changed his decision. He responded: “No. I don’t think so.”

According to him, his decision has been made and that when he plays, his focus is on the pitch. As a result, he is not currently thinking about his decision, but instead, focusing on achieving wins for his club.

“I have made my decision, that’s it. I’m still waiting.

“When you are on the pitch, you try to be focused on the pitch with the ball. That’s it. When I am on the pitch I just try to do the best. I am not thinking about this and this, my situation or the club’s situation. I just try to win games.”

