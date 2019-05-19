×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sergio Ramos doesn't want Real Madrid to sign Barcelona target, Toni Kroos has verbal agreement with Premier League side and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 19, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.24K   //    19 May 2019, 22:26 IST

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Semi Final: Second Leg
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Semi Final: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Peter Crouch on Gareth Bale

According to former Tottenham star Peter Crouch, Gareth Bale wants to stay in Spain as he is determined to make it work with the Galacticos. The former Spurs star has been linked with a move out of the Bernabeu and Crouch stated that he wants to make a place for himself in the team.

However, he also added that should the Welshman not be a regular starter for the Blancos next season, he would like to see Bale move to Tottenham.

"We share the same agent and, as far as I know, he is determined to stick it out in Spain. He is happy living there and wants to force his way back into the team, regardless of the speculation that continues to follow him,” he wrote
"But if he is not going to be used regularly next season, I would love to see him return to Spurs. I saw reports earlier this week of him going back to the club on loan, with a £10million loan fee suggested.
"I know how Daniel Levy operates and that certainly wouldn't be the kind of deal he'd like to do!”

Crouch believes that the pairing of Harry Kane and Gareth Bale would make Spurs a force to be reckoned with. He also added that Manchester United might not suit the former Southampton starlet.

"It would make a lot of sense, however. Could you imagine his searing pace alongside Harry Kane? I think it would pay a lot of dividends.
"He keeps being linked to Manchester United but I just don't see that club suiting him at the minute.”
1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Toni Kroos Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Top Barcelona transfer target agrees to join Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos wants 3 players out of the team and more: Transfer Roundup, 19 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Perez looking to close deal for €80 million Kroos replacement but Zidane doesn’t want him and more – April 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Zidane wants €92 million superstar at Real Madrid, Messi does not want Barcelona to sign €150 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 18 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to trigger €70 million release clause of top Barcelona target, Sergio Ramos vetoes the signing of €90 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 May 2019
RELATED STORY
3 players who can replace Toni Kroos at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Madrid youngster wants to move to Manchester United for €80 million, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sell players worth £600 million in the summer, Neymar wants PSG to sign Barcelona superstar if they want to keep him and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos asks Real Madrid to sell 6 players, Real Madrid to launch €180 million bid for Casemiro replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €180 million superstar, Sergio Ramos wants former Barcelona superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 5 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sell 6 players, PSG eye €210M move for 3 Real Madrid stars, and more La Liga news: 14 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us