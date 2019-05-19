Sergio Ramos doesn't want Real Madrid to sign Barcelona target, Toni Kroos has verbal agreement with Premier League side and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 19, 2019

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Semi Final: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Peter Crouch on Gareth Bale

According to former Tottenham star Peter Crouch, Gareth Bale wants to stay in Spain as he is determined to make it work with the Galacticos. The former Spurs star has been linked with a move out of the Bernabeu and Crouch stated that he wants to make a place for himself in the team.

However, he also added that should the Welshman not be a regular starter for the Blancos next season, he would like to see Bale move to Tottenham.

"We share the same agent and, as far as I know, he is determined to stick it out in Spain. He is happy living there and wants to force his way back into the team, regardless of the speculation that continues to follow him,” he wrote

"But if he is not going to be used regularly next season, I would love to see him return to Spurs. I saw reports earlier this week of him going back to the club on loan, with a £10million loan fee suggested.

"I know how Daniel Levy operates and that certainly wouldn't be the kind of deal he'd like to do!”

Crouch believes that the pairing of Harry Kane and Gareth Bale would make Spurs a force to be reckoned with. He also added that Manchester United might not suit the former Southampton starlet.

"It would make a lot of sense, however. Could you imagine his searing pace alongside Harry Kane? I think it would pay a lot of dividends.

"He keeps being linked to Manchester United but I just don't see that club suiting him at the minute.”

1 / 4 NEXT