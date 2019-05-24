Real Madrid star called Barcelona to ask them to sign him, Madrid receive 'miraculous' offer for superstar and more Real Madrid transfer news May 24, 2019

Real Madrid UEFA Open Media Day

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Gareth Bale advised to move to Spurs

Former Tottenham forward Mido has advised Gareth Bale to move back to Tottenham after amid rumours linking him away from the Bernabeu. There are reports of Bale retiring early but Mido hopes that it is not true.

In fact, he believes that the Welshman is very professional and that he gave it his best effort at both Spurs and Real Madrid, which is why he deserves more respect. He also recalled the Welshman’s first day at Spurs and stated that he would love to see him with the Londoners again.

“I hope that’s not true. I’ve always known Gareth as a top professional, he gave everything for Tottenham and gave everything for Real Madrid and I believe he deserves more respect.

“Honestly, I would love to see him back at Tottenham. I remember his first day at Tottenham, I was there and I remember him being shown around the training ground with his mum and dad as a young boy.”

Mido thinks that the former Southampton star would get his spark back if he returns to north London as he is loved at Spurs and plays really well when that happens before reiterating that the forward deserves more respect than what he is getting.

“I believe if he goes back to Tottenham, he will get his desire back. I think Gareth is one of those players who needs to feel loved to play well, and at Tottenham everyone loves him.

“The news that’s coming out now is really bad because you can see there’s something against him at Madrid and he deserves more respect.”

