Real Madrid make €60 million plus Gareth Bale bid for 21-year-old, Isco could join Tottenham this summer and more Real Madrid transfer news, May 28, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.42K   //    28 May 2019, 22:21 IST

Real Madrid UEFA Open Media Day
Real Madrid UEFA Open Media Day

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Merengues!

Florentino Perez speaks out

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez spoke about a variety of things in his interview with Onda Cero last night. The construction magnate admitted that he is interested in bringing Hazard and is hopeful that the move will be concluded in the summer.

He also stated that they haven’t had talks with Chelsea due to the fact that they have to play a Europa League final against Arsenal and also revealed that the Galacticos wanted to sign him last year but it wasn’t possible.

“I am very interested in him coming to Real Madrid and I am very hopeful that he will come this year. He is one of the best in the world.
“How are we going to talk with a club that is about to play a final?” Perez continued. “We tried to get him last season but it was not possible.”

He then went on to state that the Merengues have been trying to sign him for a long time but haven’t been able to pull it off.

“We have been trying to make Hazard a Real Madrid player for many years but we still have not achieved it.”

He also spoke about the possibility of signing Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino as the manager of Real Madrid, stating that while he hasn’t tried to bring any one of them yet, there is no telling that he wouldn’t try in the future.

“Klopp and Pochettino are phenomenal," he said. "I've never tried to sign them, but that doesn't mean we won't try to in the future."
He added: "People were applauding in Anfield when we beat them 0-3 [in 2014]. I envy that kind of atmosphere.
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Isco Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
