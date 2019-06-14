Real Madrid Transfer News: Former club president Calderon wants a loan move for Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale

What is the story?

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes that a loan move for Gareth Bale would be the best option to solve the conundrum with the Wales international.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has already insisted that Garth Bale has no future under his management. Speaking to media, Zidane said:

"I don't know if it's the last game for them or not, I don't know what's going to happen. Keylor played well but we'll see what happens next season.

"If I think a player doesn't fit in the team I have to do what I think works best. No one can change what Bale has done for the team, but as a coach I have to live in the present.

"I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times."

After these comments from the Los Blancos' manager, many clubs have started to reportedly inquire into the availability of the winger. Though a number of clubs were in the fray, Manchester United were the favourites to land the Wales winger. However, as per reports, the Red Devils have now withdrawn their interest from making a move for Bale.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Sky Sports, Calderon openly discussed the matter. He said:

"His situation here is very difficult. It is clear Zidane has discarded him in his mind. He showed that last season by not having him in the starting line-up. It is very disappointing for a player like him.

Ramon further added:

"Also the problem is the transfer fee. Real Madrid want to get a lot of money for him but I find that difficult.

"Maybe the best thing for everyone would be a loan. The player could recover his confidence on the field and Real Madrid could see his value rise.

"He wasn't successful here for many reasons -- injuries, also the handicap of the money. When he came, we paid more than we did for Cristiano [Ronaldo]. People thought he should be better than Cristiano but that is very difficult."

What is next?

Real Madrid have already completed five signings and spent more than £330 million this summer to revamp their squad. Furthermore, the Madrid club is now looking to sign a superstar midfielder as well. However, high on their list of priorities is also the plan to find a suitable destination for Bale to move on.