×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: Former club president Calderon wants a loan move for Gareth Bale 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
15   //    14 Jun 2019, 05:09 IST

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale

What is the story?

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes that a loan move for Gareth Bale would be the best option to solve the conundrum with the Wales international.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has already insisted that Garth Bale has no future under his management. Speaking to media, Zidane said:

"I don't know if it's the last game for them or not, I don't know what's going to happen. Keylor played well but we'll see what happens next season.
"If I think a player doesn't fit in the team I have to do what I think works best. No one can change what Bale has done for the team, but as a coach I have to live in the present.
"I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times."

After these comments from the Los Blancos' manager, many clubs have started to reportedly inquire into the availability of the winger. Though a number of clubs were in the fray, Manchester United were the favourites to land the Wales winger. However, as per reports, the Red Devils have now withdrawn their interest from making a move for Bale.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Sky Sports, Calderon openly discussed the matter. He said:

"His situation here is very difficult. It is clear Zidane has discarded him in his mind. He showed that last season by not having him in the starting line-up. It is very disappointing for a player like him.

Ramon further added:

Advertisement
"Also the problem is the transfer fee. Real Madrid want to get a lot of money for him but I find that difficult.
"Maybe the best thing for everyone would be a loan. The player could recover his confidence on the field and Real Madrid could see his value rise.
"He wasn't successful here for many reasons -- injuries, also the handicap of the money. When he came, we paid more than we did for Cristiano [Ronaldo]. People thought he should be better than Cristiano but that is very difficult."

What is next?

Real Madrid have already completed five signings and spent more than £330 million this summer to revamp their squad. Furthermore, the Madrid club is now looking to sign a superstar midfielder as well. However, high on their list of priorities is also the plan to find a suitable destination for Bale to move on.


Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale could leave in a £650k-a-week deal for German giants
RELATED STORY
European giants willing to spend €175 million on Manchester United target, Real Madrid eying move for Monchi, and more Real Madrid transfer news: 9 March, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News : Former Club President Calderon admits Zidane would like to see Pogba join club
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: 'Zidane is not keen on him,'- Former president explains why Bale staying is impossible 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid make stunning €50M + Gareth Bale bid, Barcelona star set for Premier League move and more La Liga news: 10 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Star winger wants to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu next season
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid won’t pay more than €150 million for Premier League superstar, Gareth Bale set to be sold and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Madrid youngster wants to move to Manchester United for €80 million, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid should loan Bale out, says Calderon
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: 3 European giants want Gareth Bale, Madrid to offer €280 million for their biggest target and more – March 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us